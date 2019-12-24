Best Camera Phones of 2019 for All Budgets: Pixel 3a, iPhone 11 Pro and More

Smartphone photography is no longer a pastime. The flagship smartphones of today all come with stellar image sensors, coupled with the requisite internal hardware and software that combine to make them venerable cameras. However, the flagship categories are not the only areas where smartphones are excelling with their cameras. Today, customers can find great smartphone cameras at any given price point — even at less than Rs 10,000. With this in mind, we looked across price points and picked six such devices that offer the best camera performance within their respective price points.

Under Rs 10,000: Moto G7 (Rs 8,999)

The Moto G7 is among the more well-heeled smartphones that you can buy for its price, and given that it is right now selling for just Rs 8,999 on Amazon India, it easily became the no-brainer pick for the best smartphone camera at this price point. The Moto G7 features a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In this budget category, the Moto G7 can shoot 4K videos, take portrait shots and even shoot slow motion videos, already bringing it at par with higher priced devices in terms of just features. Its shortcomings include a low resolution live preview that is likely so to prevent throttling, and low resolution performance isn't quite peachy. But, for its price, the Moto G7 is a solid budget smartphone shooter that can more than get the job done for you.

Between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000: Xiaomi Redmi K20 (Rs 19,999)

The Redmi K20 is a rather flamboyant smartphone from the house of Xiaomi, featuring a patterned rear design, a full-screen front, in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-out front camera and three rear cameras. Of all its features, it is the latter that makes it a very reliable smartphone camera to own. With a 48-megapixel primary sensor, aided by ultra-wide and 2x telephoto lenses, the Redmi K20 is right on par with the high resolution smartphone trend of 2019. It is also a fairly easy camera to use, and breezy performance means shooting feels seamless. The three PoVs give the Redmi K20 good optical range to zoom through, and all things considered, it makes for the best smartphone camera that you can buy for Rs 20,000 or lesser.

Between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000: Google Pixel 3a (Rs 33,999)

The Pixel 3a faced a fair share of criticism for the price that it came at, and given the market trends, it almost seemed like an audacious decision from Google to just include a single 12-megapixel camera and leave it at that. However, Google's gotten steadily better with its computational photography algorithms, and as a result, the Pixel 3a comes with much of the Pixel camera wizardry that the line of smartphones have been known for. Additionally, you also get to enjoy Android the way Google meant it. This makes the Pixel 3a camera one of the best around, and possibly the very best, if camera were your priority when buying a smartphone within Rs 35,000.

Between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000: Samsung Galaxy S10e (Rs 47,990)

The Samsung Galaxy S10e can, in fact, be hailed as one of the under-appreciated smartphones of 2019. The S10e features a typical Samsung design, along with the trendy punch hole display design that many might like. What it hits this list for is its imaging capability, with a 12-megapixel standard and 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit in tow. Couple this with Samsung's imaging algorithms, and you have a smartphone that can shoot reliably across almost all lighting conditions. It does miss out on the perceived premiumness of an all-out flagship, and if that is your concern and you can live with that, the Apple iPhone XR and the OnePlus 7T are both excellent options to consider.

Between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000: OnePlus 7T Pro (Rs 53,999)

Not only is the OnePlus 7T Pro an all-round great phone, it is also a very able camera phone. The frosted glass rear of the phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary imaging unit, along with both telephoto and ultra-wide modules. Alongside, it is a superfast smartphone, which means all forms of shooting remain super sleek. It can also shoot 4K videos, making it an added bonus for video bloggers. Add the 90Hz display to that, and the OnePlus 7T Pro is, buck for buck, the best camera phone that you can buy at this price range.

Above Rs 70,000: Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Rs 99,900)

If price were no objection, then we would look no further than the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Apple hit the ball out of the park with its triple-camera iPhones of 2019, heralding its own computational photography algorithms to show that it still hasn't lost its touch. Be it for colour accuracy, white balance and noise adjustment, or attention to fine details, structures, particles, moire or banding, the iPhone 11 Pro is simply the best camera phone in the market today. If you have the money to splurge, the iPhone 11 Pro is the device to buy.

