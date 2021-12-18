Best Deals And Offers On Laptops and Smartphones During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is in full-swing. The e-commerce giant’s year-ender sale kicked off on December 16 and will go on till December 21. During the sale, customers can get discounts on several products including smartphones, laptops, accessories and more. During the sale, Flipkart has partnered with SBI in order to offer a 10 percent discount on purchases made via an SBI credit card. Apart from that, buyers can also avail attractive exchange and no-cost EMI offers during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Let us take a look at some of the best deals today:

Smartphones

In terms of smartphones, there are several offerings from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and more. The iPhone 12 is available at a price of Rs 54,999 during the sale, as against its Rs 65,900 sticker price. The iPhone 12 is further available at a Rs 53,999 price if buyers avail all the bank discounts during the sale.

The iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 44,199 during the sale, which can further be reduced to a bank price of Rs 43,199 during the Flipkart sale. This is significantly less than the smartphone’s Rs 59,900 sticker price (Rs 16,701 discount).

Apart from iPhone, the Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs 28,999 as against its Rs 32,999 sticker price. Apart from this, the Realme 8i is priced at Rs 12,499 as against its Rs 15,999 sticker price. The Realme Narzo 50A is also priced at Rs 10,499 as against the Rs 12,999 sticker price. Other budget offerings include the Redmi 9i Sport at Rs 8,499 and the Realme C25Y at Rs 9,499 as against its Rs 12,999 sticker price.

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 as against its Rs 26,999 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 10,499 as against the Rs 12,999 sticker price. Apart from these, there are several other deals on smartphones like the iPhone SE (2020), Google Pixel 4a, and many more.

Laptops

In terms of laptops, the Flipkart sale is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops. During the sale, gaming laptops from the likes of MSI, Asus, and more are being sold at prices lower than Rs 50,000. The MSI GF63 Thin and Light Gaming laptop is being sold at a price of Rs 49,990, while the Asus TUF Gaming F15 with 10th Generation Intel i5 processor is priced at Rs 59,990, as against its Rs 83,990 sticker price.

The Asus VivoBook 15 2021 with 11th Gen Intel i3 processor is priced at Rs 34,990 during the sale, the Acer Aspire with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 is being sold at Rs 49,990, as against its Rs 54,999 sticker price.

The ultra popular HP 15s with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is priced at Rs 44,990, as against its sticker price of Rs 50,196. The same model, in black colour is priced at Rs 43,490 during the sale. A direct competitor to the HP 15s, the Dell Vostro with Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) is priced at Rs 37,490 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Apart from these, there are many other deals on different products like accessories, audio equipment, smart TVs and other home appliances, smart home and IoT products, and more.

