Best DSLR cameras under Rs. 50,000

Everyone who is into photography owns a DSLR camera. But DSLR cameras do not come cheap, as most are packed with top features and powerful lenses. While there are various price ranges depending upon the kind of camera, we take a look at a safe bracket of DSLR cameras under Rs 50,000.

1. Nikon D5600

The Nikon D5600 has a large 23.5 x 15.6 mm 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor and comes with 39 Auto Focus points. The camera gets a touchscreen for controls, and has a great battery life as well of about 850 shots per charge. It also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi, NFC as well as a microphone post. The Nikon D5600 costs Rs 41,999.

2. Canon EOS 200D

Canon EOS 200D is an ideal camera for those who are on a tight budget but don’t want to compromise on quality. It’s very easy to use has built-in guidance. It comes with a selfie-friendly vari-angle screen, flip the rear screen out to use it at any angle. The camera has a better noise level than canon 200D due to new DIGIC 8 processor. This camera is available at a price of Rs 49,999.

3. Sony Alpha A68

The Sony Alpha A68 has a 24.2-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor. The Alpha A68 has a BIONZ X processor that processes at three times the speed compared of its predecessor. While the other cameras in this price range offer 3D subject tracking, the Alpha A68 supports 2D, 3D, and 4D tracking as well. All of these features are available at a price of Rs 42,500.

4. Nikon D3500

The Nikon D3500 is an entry-level DSLR and is an upgrade to the D3400. It still doesn't have a touchscreen, and has connectivity in the form of Bluetooth. The Nikon D3500 offers a mix of easy handling, solid performance, and image quality far beyond what you can expect from a smartphone or most compact cameras, and it's a budget buy. The D3500 comes with a price tag of Rs 30,999.

5. Canon EOS 1500D

The EOS 1500D is Canon’s entry-level and the major difference between 1500D as compared to its predecessor 1300D is the upgrade of the sensor from 18MP to 24.1MP. The Canon EOS 1500D comes with a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen along with decent battery life. The camera is priced at around Rs 31,490.