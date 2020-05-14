Best Free Gym and Yoga Apps to Use for Home Workouts During Lockdown

Fitness is one of the most important aspects to keep the body going, and home workouts during lockdown are absolutely crucial to keep you fit and rejuvenated. It not only makes the muscles and bones stronger but it helps in keeping the mind happy. With the COVID-19 lockdown, it comes extremely important for all of us to indulge in home workout activities, to keep both body and mind healthy. Keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind, one can sweat it out at home with expert trainers available virtually. Thankfully, there are a host of free gym and yoga apps for Android and iOS, which offer the best workout sessions that you can get without splurging on subscriptions or expensive equipment.
We suggest you a number of apps and shows that can help you take away all the fitness blues with proper classes and training:
- Gold's Gym India: One of the famous gym franchises in India, Gold’s Gym initially designed its India App to help people find nearby gyms and fitness studios. However, with the changing times, you can now use the app for a lot more. You can set your body measurements and start working on the recommended exercises. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
- HealthierMe: Another online advisable fitness app HealthierMe is available on Android. The app provides you with a plan to exercise depending upon which part of the body you want to work on. The subscription comes for Rs. 7,400 a week with free service for the first three days.
- Cure.fit: Another leading fitness hub in India, Cure.fit comes with a chain of benefits and gains. The app provides live classes, fitness videos and diet plans. Additionally, you can also talk to psychiatrists and psychologists. The app is available on both Android and iOS.
- Neou: Fitness Training Classes: Another reliable fitness app suggestion is Neou: Fitness Training Classes. The app comes with a bunch of services, including live classes, fitness training and yoga. You can also connect it with your Apple Watch to see your heart rate. At a minimal rate of Rs. 99 a month, the app comes with a free seven-day trial.
- Home Workout – No Equipment: The app is a perfect match for those who have never tried hands at any exercise and want to begin afresh. The app comes with a few recommended home exercises, easily achievable at the comfort of your house.