Best Gaming Laptops to Buy in India in July 2021: Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and More

The best gaming laptops to buy in India are not just good in terms of their general performance. They are near performance beasts, offering the best of graphics and smooth performance that the computing world has on offer in the consumer space at the moment. These laptops are no longer compromise devices that can help you game a little, on and off. Neither are they massive desktop replacements that you cannot really carry around – in essence, the best gaming laptops to buy in India are portable, and yet, more than powerful enough for you to blaze your way through the latest AAA titles. Here are our pick for the best gaming laptops in India right now.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: Price: Rs 1.38 lakh onward. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is the peak of the list for best gaming laptops to buy in India, and that’s for a reason. Not only does it come with the latest generation AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series CPU (which in itself is a total beast), but it also features the venerable Nvidia RTX 3080 in its peak configuration. With a traditional laptop form factor and a slim enough build, the ROG Zephyrus G15 is a venerable choice that ticks pretty much all the checkboxes at the moment.

MSI GE76 Raider: Price: Rs 2.36 lakh onward. The MSI GE76 Raider is one of the most impressive looking laptops in the market, but that’s not its only claim to fame. In its 2021 avatar, the GE76 Raider is pretty much one of the best gaming laptops in India without a doubt. With configurations ranging from 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3070, going all the way up to Core i9 and RTX 3080, the MSI GE76 Raider is equipped to handle the most challenging of games with panache and poise. It also gets Dynaudio tuned speakers with a woofer for added theatrics.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: Price: Rs 2.3 lakh (approx). The Strix lineup for Asus is undoubtedly one of the jazziest in their lineups, and it has plenty of flash value alongside serious performance credentials. The Strix Scar 15 features the best of AMD 5000 series processors (with Ryzen 9), and a choice of RTX 3060 to RTX 3080 powering its variants. The laptop is rather sleek for its configuration, and its display comes with up to 300Hz refresh rates, making it a true gamer’s toy. It’ll also stand its ground well in creative production tasks.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE: Price: Rs 3 lakh (approx). Testament to Asus’ recent gaming laptop excellence is the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, which fuses the company’s innovative dual display design with top of the line specifications to create something nothing short of impressive. You get an entire kit of gaming goodies, including a gaming mouse and a gaming headset, and the two displays ensure that you can have the Asus performance monitor open tracking your CPU and GPU, or even your mail open if you want to sneak in some gaming in between work.

Acer Nitro 5: Price: Rs 97,000 (approx). The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most affordable ways for gamers to enjoy the thrills of the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs, without breaking the bank. It is for its sheer balance of price and performance that its place in the list of best gaming laptops in India is undeniable. The laptop features 8GB RAM and a 1TB HDD, alongside a 256GB SSD. Paired with a 15-inch 144Hz refresh rate display at a super attractive price point, the Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent gaming laptop for casual gamers looking for a powerful performer.

