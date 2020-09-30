Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 80,000, Feat. Dell, Asus, HP and More

When it comes to gaming, you only want the best laptop in order to compete with fellow gamers. What you need is a device that has fast processing speed, top-notch graphics along with high storage and long battery life. Today we bring you a mix of the best performers in these aspects that would come within the price range of Rs 80,000. Each of these laptops offer a fine balance of performance, along with competitive pricing and a certain level of future proofing that makes them good overall laptops to own as well.

Acer Nitro 5

Powered by an 8GB RAM in combination with 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD, this beast is built for giving an optimum performance for your heavy games. Running on a 10th Gen, 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5-10300H processor, the device shows no lag and gives up to 10 hours of battery backup. See it here.

Lenovo Legion Y540

This gadget from Lenovo comes with a 9th Generation Core Intel I5-9300H processor having 2.4 GHz base speed and 4.1 GHz maximum speed. Weighing 2.3 kg, the 15.6-inch laptop packs an 8GB RAM with 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD – an ideal choice for gamers. See it here.

HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5

This one’s a compact device with a 13.3-inch display and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core processor that gives 2.1 GHz base processor speed and goes up to 3.7 GHz burst frequency. The laptop is equipped with an 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. See it here.

Dell G3 3590

Available for Rs 69,990 on Flipkart, this product from Dell uses NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 for graphics that ensures crisp visuals. With its 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that gives clock speed of 2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz, it is definitely among the top performers in this segment. See it here.

Asus TUF FX505GT-HN101T

Powered by Intel Core i5 9th Gen processor which performs at 2.4 GHz frequency with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz, this 15.6-inch laptop has all the features a gamer would want to have. It comes with an 8 GB RAM, 512 GB external storage and a 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 graphics card that gives the best gaming experience. See it here.