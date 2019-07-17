Take the pledge to vote

Best Graphics Games On Android That Will Please The Design Perfectionist In You

Jul 17, 2019 04:49 PM IST India India
Android games have come a long way in terms of their graphics. With ever-increasing interest in mobile gaming, it is hardly any surprise that games such as PUBG and Fortnite offer some of the best graphics experience that you can have on a phone. However, if you're not quite one for the mainstream games, you're in for a treat since the Android gaming ecosystem now has thousands of games that offer a great aesthetic experience. In fact, we spent nearly a month sorting through some of our favourite new games on Android to gauge which of the titles are worthy of being highlighted as chart-toppers, and the results include some games that are among the latest to enter the table, while others have been around for far longer. Not arranged in any particular order, and not absolutely limited to just these, here we present some of the best graphics games on Android smartphones right now.

