Best Laptop Deals Today at Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are two of the biggest annual online sales in India. With both sales underway, buyers currently are spoilt for choice with the amount of great deals and discounts around them. We are here to help with just that. For all those looking to buy laptops for their work from home needs, there are some brilliant deals on both Amazon and Flipkart currently. In case you are planning to upgrade your laptop, it is advised to pick one at the earliest as both the sales are scheduled to end this week.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are bundling price cuts with their own offers like no cost EMI, exchange offers, and partner bank offers - Amazon is giving a 10 percent discount on HDFC cards, while Flipkart is offering the same on SBI credit and debit cards. Some of the best laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and more are up for grabs at attractive discounts on both Amazon Flipkart. We have hand picked five of the best laptops at some of the best deals available on both Amazon and Flipkart currently:

1. HP 14s Core i3

The HP 14s Core i3 10th Generation laptop is being sold at Rs. 35,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale - a Rs. 6,113 discount from its original price of Rs. 42,103. Further, buyers on Flipkart can avail 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 1,000 off on SBI debit cards. Apart from that, Flipkart is offers Rs. 125 Instant cashback on Paytm Wallet. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 15,650 off on exchange.

The HP 14s is powered by an Intel Core i3 (10th generation) processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The HP 14s comes with Intel UHD graphics processor.

2. Lenovo Legion 5i

Lenovo's latest gaming laptop, the Legion 5i is also up for sale on a Rs. 46,700 discount for the 10th generation Intel i7 + 8GB RAM variant. The Legion 5i has been listed at a price of Rs. 78,990, which is a steal against the laptop's Rs. 1,25,690 sticker price. The Lenovo Legion 5i can be bought at an even lower price thanks to an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,000. HDFC Bank customers get 10 percent off up to Rs. 12,000 and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get 5 percent off on being Amazon Prime subscribers, and 3 percent off for others.

The Lenovo Legion 5i is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. The Lenovo Legion 5i comes with 1TB HDD storage and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop also houses a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

3. Apple Macbook Air (2020)

The Apple Macbook Air is being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 83,990 - a Rs. 9,000 discount over the laptop's Rs. 92,900 sticker price. Further, SBI credit card users will be able to avail 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 and SBI debit card users will be able to avail 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,000. Further, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 125 instant cashback on Paytm wallet on a minimum order of Rs. 1,250. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 15,650 off on exchanging an old laptop with the new Macbook Air.

The Macbook Air is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

4. Lenovo ThinkPad E14

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 will be sold at Rs. 59,990 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale - a Rs. 23,378 discount over its original Rs. 83,368 pricetag. Further, HDFC Bank Cards users can save 10 percent up to Rs. 12,000 off. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange, along with a 5 percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, and 3 percent for those Amazon ICICI credit card users who are not Prime members.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD storage coupled with 128GB SSD storage.

5. Mi Notebook 14

The Mi NoteBook 14 is being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 43,999 - Rs. 9,000 less than its Rs. 52,999 sticker price. Mi Notebook 14 buyers can further avail up to Rs. 20,650 off on exchange. The e-commerce giant is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off for SBI credit card users, and Rs. 1,000 off for SBI debit card users. Flipkart is offering Rs. 125 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet as well.

The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor (10th generation) paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Mi Notebook 14 has an integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics processor.

6. Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 has been priced at Rs. 49,990 on during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale - a more than Rs. 30,000 pricecut from the original Rs. 79,999 pricetag. Acer Aspire 7 buyers on Flipkart can also avail up to Rs. 15,650 off on exchanging an old laptop. Further, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off for SBI credit card users, and Rs. 1,000 off for SBI debit card users. Flipkart is offering Rs. 125 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet as well.

The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Acer Aspire 7, being a gaming laptop houses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

7.Asus VivoBook 14

The Asus VivoBook 14 is going at a Rs. 10,000 lesser price than the original cost during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop has been priced at Rs. 30,990 as against the original Rs. 40,990 sticker price. On top of that, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange of an old laptop. Further, HDFC Bank Cards users can save 10 percent up to Rs. 12,000 off and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get 5 percent instant cashback on being Prime members, and 3 percent for those Amazon ICICI credit card users who are not Prime members.

The Asus VivoBook 14 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The laptop uses Intel UHD GPU for graphics.