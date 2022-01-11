Best Laptops From HP, Lenovo, Dell, And More Under Rs 50,000 in India (January 2022)

In a COVID-stricken world, laptops hold an importance like no other gadget we use in our day-to-day lives. With all offices and schooling witnessing a shift towards work or study from home, laptops have become integral to people’s lives like never before. Now, there are people who prefer setting up proper PCs, but laptops still offer portability along with a similar use case, making them a more viable option for all kinds of users. To get a laptop within your budget and requirement, however, can be a huge task. This is where we step in and tell you the best options within your budget. Today, we will take a look at some of the best options under Rs 50,000 for you. Let’s take a look:

1. Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (Rs 45,990) - Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 with Core i3 11th Gen is priced at Rs 45,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 42Whr Li-ion battery with a 65W fast charger. In terms of ports, the Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 comes with two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.2 type-A port, an HDMI port, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

2. Realme Book Slim (Rs 46,999) - The Realme Book laptop is the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The laptop is priced at Rs 46,999 and is available for purchase on the official Realme online site. The laptop comes with a 14-inch 2K display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 54Whr battery paired with a 65W fast charger. In terms of ports, the laptop comes with a USB-A port, two USB type-C ports, and a 3..5mm headphone jack.

3. RedmiBook 15 Pro (Rs 49,999) - Priced at Rs 49,999, the RedmiBook Pro comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has a 46Whr battery that comes with a 65W fast charger. In terms of ports, the RedmiBook Pro has one USB 2.0 port, 2 USB type-C ports, an HDMI port, a LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

ALSO READ: Best Feature Phones From Jio, Motorola, Nokia And More Under Rs 2,000 (January 2022)

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Gen 6 (Rs 42,990) - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is priced at Rs 42,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon and Lenovo’s official online store. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FDH display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i comes with 256GB of SSD storage on-board. It comes with a 45Whr battery that is coupled with a 65W fast charger. In terms of ports, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i comes with two USB type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a 3,5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

5. Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light (Rs 46,999) - The Acer Aspire 5 is a thin and light laptop that is priced at Rs 46,999 and is available for purchase on Acer’s online store. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD display. It is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. The laptop comes with a 48Whr battery coupled with a 45W fast charger. In terms of ports, the laptop comes with 3 USB-A ports, a USB type-C port, an HDMI port, a LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

6. HP 14 (2021) (Rs 46,499) - One of the most common laptop for working professionals and students in India, the HP 14 (2021) comes with a 14-inch display with a full-HD resolution. The laptop is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It comes with a 41Whr battery and comes with several ports including two USB-A ports, one USB type-C port, a 35mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot.

7. Dell Vostro 3510 (Rs 41,990) - The Dell Vostro 3510 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 41Whr battery that comes with a 65W charger. In terms of ports, the Dell Vostro 3510 comes with two USB-A ports, a USB type-C port, an HDMI port, a LAN port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

ALSO READ: Best Smart Speakers From Amazon, Google And More Under Rs 5,000 (January 2022).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.