Best Laptops To Improve Efficiency During Work From Home At Flipkart And Amazon Sale

Laptops are said to be the most common form of personal computers right now. With COVID-19 making work from home the new normal, there is a new-found demand for laptops across the world. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales going on ahead of the festive season in India, laptops are being sold at some of the best prices currently. Let us take a look at some of the best laptops during the Amazon and Flipkart sales that will amplify your productivity as you work from home.

Dell XPS 13 9310 - Priced at Rs 1,54,989, the Dell XPS 13 is the company’s flagship offering. The laptop comes with up to Intel’s 11th Core i7-1185G7 processor and comes with a 13.4-inch 4K UHD display with an with 500-nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 - HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop is priced in India at Rs 79,999 for the model that integrates an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor and Rs 94,999 for the model that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. The notebook is available in three colour palettes Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. The laptop offers 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the company says that it is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

Victus by HP - The Victus by HP D series laptops that run the 11th generation Intel Core processors will be available on Reliance Digital stores and Reliancedigital.in in the coming weeks and will have prices starting Rs 74,999. The the Victus by HP gaming laptops will have 16-inch FHD displays with 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness and the Eyesafe 18 low-blue light, heat pipe-based cooling, with as much as 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD options. The Victus by HP gaming laptops are priced Rs 64,999 onwards for the Victus by HP E series and Rs 74,999 for the Victus by HP D series.

HP Spectre x360 13 - One of the most premium 2-in-1 laptops in the market currently, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is priced at Rs 1,19,999 onwards in India and comes with top-spec specifications like Intel’s latest generation Evo chips with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The HP Spectre x360 Convertible laptop offers up to 16.5 hours of battery backup and comes with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB type-C port, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dell Inspiron 14/ Inspiron 15 – The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with an assortment of various configurations including the extra power offering of the latest NVIDIA MX450 graphics card. As part of Dell’s Big Shopping Days scheme, the Inspiron 14 is available on discount starting at Rs 47,490 and is available on Dell.com.

Dell Inspiron 13 Thin & Light – The Dell Inspiron 13 comes with a sleek 13.3-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. It is powered by the latest Intel H-grade processors. The Inspiron 13 Thin and Light is available at a price of Rs 76, 990 onwards and is available on Dell.com.

