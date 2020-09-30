Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, Dell Inspiron 3493 and More

There is no dearth of options when it comes to finding the best laptop that suits all your needs perfectly. Buyers usually look for the one that is fast, light and comfortable, feature-laden and which fits their budget. So, today we have prepared a list of best laptops under Rs 50,000 for you. Check it out before making the purchase, because this segment of laptops are the trickiest to choose perfectly from. The following laptops offer the perfect balance between performance, design, durability, battery life and connectivity, making them ideal for casual entertainment as well as working from home.

Acer Aspire 3

Powered by an 4GB RAM with 1TB hard disk, this device is ideal for home and office usage. It’s 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor offers a clock speed up to 1 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz. It promises a long battery backup of 8.5 hours on full charge. It comes pre-installed with a genuine Windows 10 Operating System. See it here.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

Featuring a display of 15.6 inches, this laptop packs 8GB RAM combined with 1TB external storage. Running on a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor it offers a frequency of 1 GHz which goes up to3.6GHz. It lasts for about 7.3 hours once charged. See it here.

HP 15s-du2002TU

This light and sleek laptop can be a good option if you are looking for an all-purpose gadget. With HP, you get the brand satisfaction, and all necessary features that come in this segment like 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and preloaded Windows OS. See it here.

Dell Inspiron 3493

For those who prefer a slightly smaller display than the usual 15.6 inches gadgets, this is the right choice. Owing to its compact size, the laptop is on the lighter side and hence comfortable to use and carry around. This device comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Intel Core i5 processor which makes it a top performer. See it here.

Asus ZenBook UX430UA-GV372T

Here is another compact laptop which comes with a display of 14-inches and as powerful as its rivals. Weighing just 1.30 kg, the device is powered by an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. It runs on an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. A fine laptop. See it here.