Best of 2020: Apple Awards Wakeout, Zoom, Others as Best Apps of the Year

Apple has revealed its App Store Best of 2020 winners. The company in a blog post has announced 15 best apps and games that proved to be essential for making life "easier" and "healthier" in 2020, also referred to as COVID-year by many. Apple explains that these "best apps" on Apple App Store were chosen on the basis of quality, creative design, usability, and technology. The best app on iOS for 2020 was awarded to fitness and wellbeing app, Wakeout that had also won the same title in 2017. Additionally, the best app award for Apple iPad and Apple Macs for this year was given to Zoom and Fantastical, respectively.

Notably, Disney+ and Endel won the best Apple TV app and Apple Watch app award, respectively for this year. Moving to gaming, the Best iPhone Game of the year award went to Genshin Impact, while the Legends of Runeterra bagged iPad Game of 2020. For Mac devices, Disco Elysium provided ZA/UM was given the Mac Game of the year award. Whereas, the Dandara Trials of Fear and Sneaky Sasquatch won the title of Apple TV Game of the year and Apple Arcade Game of the year, respectively.

As for the App Trends of the Year, Apple has recognised five apps that "overwhelmingly led a trend towards helpfulness." Under this category, company mentioned wellbeing and meditation app Shine, e-learning app Explain Everything Whiteboard, kid-friendly chat app Caribu, charity app ShareTheMeal, and popular gaming app Pokemon Go. "Pokemon Go reinvented their popular outdoor gameplay with at-home experiences," the company added. The Apple App Store Best of 2020 winners will further receive a memento that is inspired by the signature blue App Store icon. The memento is made of 100 percent recycled aluminium, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.

Earlier this week, Google had also released a list of the best apps on its Play Store India for the year 2020. The Best Android App award was given to the wellness app, Meditate with Wysa while for gaming, the Legends of Runeterra that currently has over 50 lakh downloads on Google Play Store won the Best Game award for 2020.