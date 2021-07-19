Best Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Under Rs 5000 in India in July 2021

Wireless headphones are fairly common these days, but many users still prefer over-ear design instead of a more portable in-ear design. It is because over-ear headphones typically have thick headbands and large ear-cups that fully encompass the ears, ensuring a more comfortable fit for prolonged usage. Due to their large designs, these headphones also typically offer large battery backup. Thankfully, buying good pair of headphones isn’t a dream anymore as OEMs keep introducing devices at different prices that go as low as Rs 2,000. In case you’re planning to buy new wireless over-ear headphones in India for under Rs 5,000, here’s a list you can consider.

JBL Tune 700BT (approx Rs 4,749): JBL is popularly known for offering audio devices with rich bass. If you’re looking for heavy-bass headphones with 27-hours of battery, customers can check out JBL Tune 700BT. The device also comes with controls to play/pause music and adjust the volume. Other notable features include AUX connectivity, dual-mic for clear calls, and voice assistant support.

Harman Infinity Glide 4000 (approx Rs 3,799): The Infinity Glide 4000 over-ear wireless headphone claims to offer 50 hours of playback time and features 40mm audio drivers for a “deep bass output." The headphone supports four audio equaliser modes, NFC alongside Bluetooth 5.0 with CSR3005 chipset for instant pairing. Users can also use a 3.5mm jack to connect it to a smartphone or laptop, and overall the headphones feature a premium finish.

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphone (Rs 1,799): The Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphone is available to purchase via the Mi website, and the device is touted to deliver super heavy bass with 40mm audio drivers. The headphone can last up to 20 hours per charge, and users can connect them to smartphones or laptops via Bluetooth v5.0. Other notable features include pressure-less ear muffs, voice assistant support, and on-ear controls.

boAt Rockerz 550: If you’re looking for wireless headphones under Rs 2,000, customers can check out boAt Rockerz 550 that comes equipped with 50mm dynamic drivers to deliver powerful bass. The headphone can be connected using both Bluetooth and an AUX cable. It promises a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Leaf Hush (approx Rs 3,999): Last on the list is Leaf Hush, a newly launched headphone with ANC support. It is touted to deliver 25 hours of playtime and supports voice assistants. Customers can connect the device via Bluetooth v.5, and there’s a dedicated ANC button. The company claims that the headphone will deliver 20 hours of battery with ANC on.

