Best Phone Deals on Amazon Freedom Sale, Flipkart Big Freedom Sale And Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale

Some of the country's biggest e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm are holding Independence Day sales. The Amazon Freedom Sale will be open till August 12, 2018. Amazon India has announced an additional cashback of 10 per cent for customers making purchases using State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit cards. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering deals and discounts on products across various categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, audio-video products, games and a lot more. On the other hand, Flipkart Freedom Sale is also live and will continue till the midnight of August 12. During its Freedom Sale Flipkart is offering 10 percent cash back on credit cards from Citibank. More specifically, Flipkart customers can avail up to 80 per cent off on laptops, audio, camera and other gear from brands such as Apple, Dell, Google and more. At last, during the very same time, the Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale is also live and will run through until August 15. For this sale Paytm has tied up with more than 1,000 leading brands to “promote” the Freedom Cashback Sale, wherein it has made an investment of Rs 100 crores in the promotional activities. As part of the ‘Freedom Cashback Sale,’ Paytm Mall will be running cashback offers across multiple products categories, including smartphones, laptops and other electronics, fashion apparel, as well as home and kitchen appliances.Here are the best smartphone deals to splurge on during these Independence Day's sales.One of the best-selling and popular smartphone OnePlus 6 will be available under the ‘Freedom Sale’. Currently, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,510 off on exchange of an old smartphone. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, those who buy OnePlus 6 will be eligible for six months no-cost EMI along with 20 percent discount on OnePlus branded accessories. The offer will be applicable across both Amazon India, and OnePlus offline channels. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB.The Honor 7X 64GB is available at a discounted price of ₹10,999 (MRP ₹16,999) during Amazon's Freedom Sale. Customers can also exchange their old smartphone and get an additional discount of up to ₹9,000. The Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and was launched back in December with Android 7.0 Nougat. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.The Vivo V9 is available during Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2018 with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000. The Vivo V9 is currently on sale at Rs. 20,990. The phone also has 10 per cent cashback offer on Citi bank credit cards and an additional exchange offer where users can avail up to Rs. 17,150 off on the Vivo V9. the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will sell at as low as Rs 9999 during the sale. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, if you exchange your old Redmi Note 4 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, you will be able to avail an exchange discount of Rs. 4000, which brings down the cost to Rs. 10,999.There’s also an additional exchange discount worth Rs 1,000, which will further reduce the cost of the phone to Rs 9,999. Apart from this there is also additional 10 percent cashback offer for Citibank credit card holders, which will take off another Rs 999 off the price of the phone, making the device available at Rs 9,999.During the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the online retailer will be offering huge exchange offers on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Honor.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The iPhone X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 in India. Now, Paytm Mall is offering the 64GB variant of iPhone X with a cashback of Rs 10,000. This has made iPhone X (64 GB) available to Paytm Mall customers for Rs 82,798. ICICI Bank customers will enjoy an additional cashback of Rs 1,250 by using their credit card on the ongoing sale. Apart from this users can further get their older phones exchanged and enjoy deductions up to Rs 14,250, bringing the price of iPhone X (64GB) effectively down to Rs 67,298.The Apple iPhone comes with a notch on the top of a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Apple iPhone X gets its power from A11 Bionic with 64-bit architecture and embedded Neural Engine. Apple iPhone X has a dual real camera setup of two 12MP sensors, one has a wide-angle lens and other is a telephoto lens. On the front of the display, the iPhone has a 7MP sensor that has allows 3D sensing for Face Unlock, as well as offer HD quality selfies and videos for FaceTime