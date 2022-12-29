Best Phones Of 2022: iPhones Score On Camera, Samsung And Google Show Their Mettle

With a couple of days left to the end of 2022, it is time to judge the best smartphones that we got to see over the course of the last 12 months. The usual suspects make the cut yet again but there was been some surprising additions which bode well for the industry and its competitiveness.

This year, we saw the new iPhone 14 series, with most of the focus on the Pro versions, and then Samsung introduced the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra which now supports stylus (at the expense of the Galaxy Note lineup) and the Pixel 7 series. Apart from that, you have the Nothing Phone (1) which brought some new flavour to the market. But which of these would you say had the best outing in 2022? The new awards were given out this week show where these companies have scored with regard to their flagships and value-for-money offerings.

iPhones Take The Best Camera But Only Just

Cameras have gotten better, so much that you even consider the likes of Vivo and Xiaomi as solid options, thanks to their respective partnerships with Zeiss Optics and Leica. But like every year, iPhones take the award for the best camera in the market, and we are talking about the iPhone 14 Pro here.

Some of you might say that Google makes a strong case with the Pixel 7 Pro this year, but where the iPhones score high over the Android phones is their video recording capability. Camera awards cannot be given just for their still photography, and this is where the Pixel 7 Pro loses out to the iPhone 14 Pros.

Samsung Wins The Big Phone Award

While Apple continues to lead the camera segment, Android phones have the upper hand over its rival in the big phone arena. Samsung wins this laurel for its Galaxy S22 Ultra which not only has a stylus (S Pen support) but also carries a large display similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it seems Samsung’s use of panel and overall colour reproduction gives it the top prize.

Google Pixel 7 - Ultimate Value Phone

Pixel 7 isn’t as expensive as the other flagships, has stock Android that gets fast updates and the overall package, including its dual cameras makes it an obvious choice for the value-for-money segment. It’s priced at Rs 60,000 in India, and its understated features make it last longer.

Special Mention For Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) caught everyone’s attention with its jazzy design and a clear focus on a clean software experience. Carl Pei and Co. managed to grab the eyeballs and the first device is seen as a promising start for the company. The glyph interface was a unique touch and it is good to see the brand focusing on fewer products and improving its existing models.

