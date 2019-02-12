English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Best Phones to buy Under Rs 20,000 in India
Here are the top five smartphones that you should buy if you are limited to a budget of Rs 20,000.
The year 2018 saw some great phones, and the trend of high-end features trickling down to affordable ones continued. One of the most exciting category was probably the budget segment, which saw quite a few handsets from various names. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, and other names like Realme, Nokia and Asus brought some interesting options for consumers.
Today we are going to recommend the highest rated handsets in the market which you can buy today, for less than 20,000 bucks.
Xiaomi Poco F1
Xiaomi’s spinoff brand offers the Poco F1, which is THE phone to get if you are looking for the best of performance. It is loaded with the high-end Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and even a vapour chamber for improved cooling on the inside. There’s a 6.18-inch notched display, a dual-camera with 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. It might not be the most premium looking phone, but it is clearly the fastest one in its budget.
Price: Rs 19,999
Nokia 7.1
Next up we have the Nokia 7.1 which is a gorgeous looking phone if you care about aesthetics. It features a premium glass design and also comes with an HDR enabled display which offers excellent contrast. Since it is an Android One device, you get timely software updates as well. Hardware wise you get a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. In the camera department, there is a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel combo at the back and an 8-megapixel unit on the front.
Price: Rs 19,999
Realme 2 Pro
The Realme 2 Pro is a surprisingly loaded smartphone that features a solid blend of style and performance. It is also the only phone in its segment that is offered with massive 8-gigabytes of memory. You also get a Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 128GB storage and a bright display with a tiny dewdrop notch. For photography, there is a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel unit for taking selfies.
Price: Rs 12,990 - Rs 16,990
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
After getting the recipe right with the M1, Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The smartphone offers stock Android experience, a powerful Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a massive 5000mAh battery that should easily last all day. The phone also comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and 13-megapixel sensor on the front.
Price: Rs 16,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi has been quite successful in the budget segment and one of their most popular offering is the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Regardless of the competition, this handset is highly recommended for the overall experience it offers. It has a great display, great battery life and hardware wise you get a Snapdragon 660, upto 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Offering a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel combo at the back you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera aided with a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the front.
Price: Rs 15,999
