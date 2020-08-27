Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 10A and More

With several smartphones launching almost every single day, there are a variety of options out there. However, if you are looking for something that doesn’t pinch your pocket, then it's safe to go for a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone that should promise you good performance for your everyday activities.

Read on for our suggestions of the best smartphones that you should buy under a budget of Rs 10,000:

Redmi 9 Prime

One of the newest offerings from Xiaomi in India, the Redmi 9 Prime is a solid recommendation in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The smartphone packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. As already mentioned, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, it comes bundled with a 10W charger. The base 4GB + 64GB model of the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 in the Indian market, whereas, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB has a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme offers the Narzo 10A which comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company, the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.

This one will also feature Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The battery is similar on the device rated at 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available in So Blue and So White colour options.

Motorola G8 Power Lite

Motorola’s budget smartphone is a great option for customers who want a stock Android experience. The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card of up to 256GB.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is also an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture placed in the notch to take selfies.

The battery, as mentioned, is rated at 5,000mAh with support for 10W charging. Other features include a fingerprint scanner at the back, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options. The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Realme C15

A fairly new option from Realme, the C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, with an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI on top. Under the hood, the Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For photography duties, the Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup in the back that includes a main 13-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary ultra-wide 8-megapixel lens with f/2.25 aperture, and the other two being a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also gets a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone is offered in two colour options – Power Blue and Power Silver. The Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung’s Galaxy M series expands across the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket going all the way to Rs 25,000. One of the most affordable options is the Galaxy M01s priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22, octa-core 2Ghz processor. The processor is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable with up to 512GB Micro-SD card. It also comes equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor and for the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.