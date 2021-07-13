Best Portable Speakers Under Rs 5,000 to Buy in India in July 2021

Portable speakers are not only great for outdoor settings but can also lighten up a room without worrying about the space. They can also be very handy if you’re catching up on a new show/movie on a tablet, phone or laptop to get the best sound experience. Some of them can be equally useful while office work, with an inbuilt microphone to take calls. If you’re looking for a new portable speaker with these features under Rs 5,000, here are some options worth checking out.

Sony SRS-XB13 (approx Rs 3,990): One of the key features of the Sony SRS-XB13 is the IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable to use outdoors and not just for indoor settings. There is also a passive radiator that helps produce the bass-friendly sonic signature. The portable speaker uses Bluetooth v4.2 for connectivity with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. It offers a frequency response range of up to 20,000Hz and up to 16 hours of battery per charge. There’s an inbuilt microphone to take calls. (review)

Anker SoundCore Sport XL (approx Rs 4,729): Next, we have the Anker SoundCore Sport XL that features a rugged look and touted to deliver 16W of audio output. It is touted to deliver 15-hour playtime per charge and is also said to be shock resistant. Similar to Sony speakers, the Anker SoundCore Sport XL has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

JBL Clip 4 (approx Rs 3,999): The JBL Clip 4 comes as a tiny portable speaker with a carabiner hook that can be clipped to bags, belts, or even buckles. Customers can choose between a host of colour options, and it is touted to deliver 10 hours of playback per charge. The speaker lacks an inbuilt microphone.

Boat Stone 1400 (approx Rs 4,999): The Boat Stone 1400 can deliver 30W of sound output, making it among the loudest speakers you can buy in its price segment. The speaker achieves this with a 70mm primary driver and a 30mm secondary driver. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity with the availability of an Aux port and USB port. The speaker is also IPX5 rated for water resistance and has a carrying strap to make it easier to pick up and carry around. It is said to deliver seven hours on a single charge.

UE Wonderboom (approx Rs 3,995): Last on the list is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker that features a round design with a strap, making it easy to carry or attach to a hook. It offers a frequency range of 20,000KHz with a 10-hour battery backup. It is said to be “fully waterproof" there perfect for outdoor settings too. It features a dual-speaker system but without a microphone.

