Best Power Banks in India Under Rs 1,500 in August 2021

Smartphone batteries have come a long way in terms of backup, but there are still several occasions when we look for a power source to juice up the device outdoors. Power banks, in those situations, not only come as a saviour for smartphones but also for other AIoT products like TWS earbuds and even tablets. They can be further helpful indoors if the power source isn’t exactly close to your favourite couch. In case you’re looking for a power bank under Rs 1,500 in India (August 2021), here’s a list for you.

Oppo Power Bank 10000mAh: The Oppo Power bank 2 10,000mAh comes with 18W fast charging, low current charging mode, and uses a USB Type-C port for charging. The power bank comes with a dual connector cable which can be switched between a micro USB and a USB Type-C port. The power bank is priced at Rs 1,099 on Flipkart.

OnePlus Power Bank 10000mAh: OnePlus’ 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 999 and can be bought on Amazon and the OnePlus online store. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging capabilities, weighs just 255 grams, and a low current mode for charging devices, like earphones or smartwatches that don’t require a lot of power. For both input and output, OnePlus Power Bank 10,000mAh uses 18W Fast charging.

Mi Power Bank 3i 10000mAh: The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i carries a price tag of Rs 899 and can be purchased from Xiaomi official online store. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging and dual input with USB Type-C and micro USB ports. It comes with a smart power management feature, allowing users to quickly and efficiently charge their devices and the power bank itself.

Ambrane Power Bank 20000mAh: If you’re looking for a power bank with a larger capacity, the Ambrane power bank is available with 20000mAh backup at approx Rs 1,499. It comes with two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. The power bank takes roughly 8.5 hours with QC Port to get fully charged. It supports a charging speed of up to 22.5W.

Redmi Power Bank 20000mAh: Last on the list is the Redmi power bank that costs Rs 1,499 and has a 20,000mAh capacity. The power bank takes 6.7 hours to charge, and it carries two USB-A, a single USB-C and micro USB ports. It can deliver an output of 18W.

