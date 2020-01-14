Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Indian telecom market leaders Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel have been locked in a tussle to gain the most subscribers by offering discounts and incentives on their plans. However, as rates went up recently in December 2019, the competition got more intense and all three companies have made slight tweaks to their tariff plans. Here are the best prepaid recharge plans for you under Rs 450:

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio customers get 112 GB data, 2GB high-speed data daily post which the speed will reduce to 64kbps, under its Rs 444 plan which is valid for 56 days. While all calls on the Jio network are free, users also get 2,000 free minutes of talk time for calls made to another network.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's recently launched Rs 449 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days. Under this plan, customers get 2GB data per day, free unlimited calls to all networks, and 100 free SMSes as well. The offer also includes free access to Vodafone Play and Zee5, where users can watch popular shows and movies.

Airtel

Airtel's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan is quite similar to that of Vodafone Idea's. Under this plan, Aitel customers get 2 GB data per day, 100 free SMSes per day, and free unlimited calls to all networks, valid for 56 days. Customers also get free access to popular music streaming service Wynk Music, and Airtel's Xstream Premium service as well.

