Best Printers for Students and Professional Working From Home Under Rs 8,000

Printers have become an essential device to aid at all levels of education, whether in school or college. Efficiency, speed and budget are things to be kept in mind when selecting printers for your children. We take a look at some of the quality printers that can be used for the purpose of education.

Canon Pixma E410

The low-cost cartridges of this printer make it a wonderful option for your home use. The cartridges are also easily available on e-commerce websites and stories as well. It is very compact and the best feature is that it makes very less noise as compared to its competitors. It can print in both colour and black-and-white modes with a colour printing speed of four pages per minute. This multi-function printer is priced at Rs 4,605.

HP DeskJet 2138

The controls of this printer are very easy to use, without any hassle. You can set it up effortlessly and then use the user-friendly controls to scan, print, and copy as well. This printer is Energy-star certified, which means it will consume a very less amount of energy and give you printing without increasing electricity bill. You can easily print more than 400 pages per month in Normal mode. This printer is priced at Rs 5,699.

Epson L130 Single Function Inkjet

This printer serves the dual purpose of your child’s homework as well as fulfilling even your office work needs. The high resolution of 5760 dpi ensures that the quality is not compromised. The efficient printing capacity ensures that with one refill you can print over 4000 pages. It comes with excellent speed as well – capable of printing up to 27 black-and-white pages and 15 coloured pages per minute. The Epson printer comes with a price tag of Rs 7,699.

HP Deskjet 2621

This is an all-in-one printer with the additional benefit of wireless capability. The smart HP app works without the Internet and gives you a hassle-free and smooth printing experience. This printer easily works in tandem with Alexa and Google as well which means you can easily use this printer via voice commands. This Wifi printer comes at a price of Rs 6,374.

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless

This is the wireless printer from Canon with option to work both on Wifi as well as Google Cloud Print. The Auto Power On feature of this printer detects a print command and will automatically switch the printer on with a USB connection and automatically switches off after a specific timing. With the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY App, enjoy easy wireless setup, printing and scanning. This Canon wireless comes for the price of Rs 5699.