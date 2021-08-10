Best Smart Bands With Spo2 Under Rs 5,000 in India in August 2021

Several OEMs like OnePlus and Oppo are integrating SpO2 or blood oxygen sensor in their fitness bands these days. The Spo2 sensor that helps measure oxygen saturation in the blood has also become a selling point for brands amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These devices may not be as accurate as a medical oximeter, but with AI and ML tweaks, users can still get near-accurate results. Naturally, these bands and watches cost relatively higher than local oximeters as they come loaded with more sensors to track other vitals. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a wearable under Rs 5,000 in India that carries the SpO2 sensor, we have made you a list for consideration. Readers must note that readings from these devices are only for references and do not always provide accurate diagnostics for medical purposes.

OnePlus Band: Android users, especially OnePlus smartphone owners, can look at the OnePlus Band, which can track daily fitness activities and workouts, heart rate, spo2, sleep, breathing, weather, and more. Users can also check messages and enjoy a good battery life. During our testing, the SpO2 readings were close to the measures from a local oximeter. Its price in India is set at Rs 2,499.

Oppo Band Style: The Oppo Band Style comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and supports 12 workout modes. The fitness band packs a 100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of backup with standard usage. Several peer reviews stated the device packs a near accurate heart rate monitor and a functional SpO2 monitor. Its price starts at Rs 2,799 in India.

Huawei Band 6: Users can also check out the Huawei Band 6, the company’s smartwatch-like wearable that features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2) sensor, four colour options, real-time heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. It is available at Rs 4,490.

Honor Band 5i: Honor added the SpO2 feature on the Honor Band 5i earlier this year. It features a 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) touch-sensitive colour display that has a capacitive button below it. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and later builds. It costs roughly Rs 2,849 on Flipkart.

