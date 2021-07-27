Best Smart TVs With up to 43-Inch Screen Under Rs 25,000 in India in July 2021

TVs aren’t just dumb boxes these days, and users can do much more with them. Other than browsing through content on different channels, users can control smart home appliances, inquire about the weather, and do much more with inbuilt virtual assistants. Thankfully, buying a smart TV with up to a 43-inch screen isn’t a dream anymore, and there are plenty of options under Rs 25,000. If you’re looking for smart TV with this specification, you can check out this list.

43-inch TCL Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (43P8): Priced roughly at Rs 24,490, the TCL 4K TV comes with a 43-inch screen and runs on Android TV OS with Google Assistant and Chromecast support. In terms of audio, the smart TV is touted to deliver 20W of output, and it supports Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and other major OTTs.

40-inch Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition: Customers can also check out the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch model has a full-HD display with 1,920×1,080 pixels resolution. Its notable features include a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and Android TV 9.0 along with PatchWall. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. The 40-inch Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition carries a price tag of Rs 23,999.

43-inch Vu Premium Full HD LED (43US): Similar to the Xiaomi TV, the Vu Premium comes with a 43-inch screen that has Full-HD resolution and slim bezels. It runs Android TV OS and delivers 24W of audio output. The Android TV also supports Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and other major OTTs. The Vu Premium costs Rs 22,999.

43-inch AmazonBasics Full HD Smart LED TV: Amazon has also released its own TV model under AmazonBasics branding. The TV comes with a 43-inch screen and supports all popular OTT channels such as Prime Video, Netflix, Sony liv, Disney+ Hotstar and more. It runs on proprietary Fire TV OS, and users can enjoy Alexa commands. It is priced at roughly Rs 25,000 on Amazon.

43-inch Onida Full HD Smart LED Fire TV: Last on the list is the 43-inch Onida Full HD Smart LED Fire TV that also runs on Fire TV OS. It delivers 20W of audio output with DTS TruSurround support. Overall, it is similar to Amazon smart TV and is also priced at Rs 24,999.

