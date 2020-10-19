Best Smartphone Deals on Amazon Great India Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales

Amazon and Flipkart have listed a variety of products that are getting massive discounts bundled with other sale deals, this festive season. Both the e-commerce giants are also offering smartphones with huge price cuts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales, respectively. Therefore, smartphones from big brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and more are up for grabs below the retail price. In case users are planning to purchase a new phone this festive season, it is advised to pick one at the earliest as both the platforms have limited stock that is getting over before the sale ends this week.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale for regular shoppers commenced on October 16 and will end on October 21. Amazon's Great Indian festival kicked off on October 17 (October 16 for Prime members), and it is slated to end this week as well. Along with discounts on smartphones, both the e-commerce giants are providing standard and no-cost EMI options bundled with offers like free shipping, extended warranty, and more. It means that customers can purchase smartphones even below the discounted pricing by availing these offers. Without much delay, here are great smartphones that are up grabs on Amazon and Flipkart this festive season.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 (64GB) price has been dropped from Rs. 54,900 to Rs. 49,999 on Amazon. Customers can select an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16,400 with an additional discount using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card where Prime members will get 5 percent off, and non-prime members will get 3 percent off. There's no-cost EMI option available as well with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic SoC coupled with 128GB onboard storage. It has dual rear cameras, a 12-megapixel front camera and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB + 128GB storage) is up for grabs at Rs. 39,999 instead of the MRP Rs. 57,800 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone also has an exchange offer available for up to Rs. 16,400. Moreover, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can get 10 percent off on the phone, therefore further bring the price lower. Other sale deals include no-cost EMI option (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more), cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and Rs. 250 cashback with Amazon Pay Later. The Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 3,400mAh battery. It also carries the octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC.

OnePlus 8

Amazon is offering a discount worth Rs. 2,000 on the vanilla OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB storage). The phone is currently listed at Rs. 39,999 along with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16,400. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Similarly, Prime members can avail 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card while non-Prime Amazon Pay card users will get Rs. 3,000 cashback. Customers can also avail a no-cost as well as standard EMI options for up to 6 months with major banks.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a (128GB) that comes with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) at Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2020. Customers can bring its price further below with an exchange offer up to Rs. 16,400 and an SBI debit and credit card (10 percent off). Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can also enjoy 5 percent cashback and discount, respectively. The Pixel 4a comes with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 3,140mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ is getting a price cut of Rs. 4,000 to retail at Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart. Customers also have access to no-cost EMI option with Axis, Bajaj, SBI, ICICI and other big banks for up to 9 months. Other offers include exchange deals (up to Rs. 16,400), cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank, and additional discount with SBI cards. The phone is offered in two colour options, and it packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

REALME X3

The Realme X3 is sold for as low as Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model during the Flipkart sale. The Realme smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, quad rear cameras, dual front cameras, and a 4,200mAh battery. Customers can choose between exchange offer (up to Rs. 16,400) and EMI options (both no-cost and standard with big banks), as per their budget. As usual, SBI cardholders can avail an additional discount of 10 percent.