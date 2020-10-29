Best Smartphone Deals To Splurge On During Amazon Gifting Happiness Days & Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Amazon and Flipkart are offering a host of products including smartphones at a discounted price bundled with other sale deals such as exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and more. The sale deals on the platforms come ahead of the Diwali festival in India next month. Ahead of the festive season, Amazon is hosting the Gifting Happiness Days sale that is an extension of the Great India Festival event that commenced on October 17. Whereas, Flipkart is offering its products with discounts at the Big Diwali Sale that comes days after its Big Billion Days sale event. Both the latest sale events by the e-commerce giants are live in India. Sale offers during the Amazon Gifting Happiness Days and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale are said to conclude next week.

Amazon says that the platform is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones provided by brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Apple and more. Similarly, smartphones from Realme and LG are available to purchase on Flipkart at discounted rates. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival - Gifting Happiness Days sale, customers with credit and debits cards from Citi Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Bank can enjoy 10 percent instant discount on a range of smartphones. Additionally, a 10 percent off is also applicable with Rupay debit and credit cards on select devices. Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount with Axis credit and debit cards that effectively brings the discounted price of the smartphone further below. The platform is also offering deals such as free shipping and no-cost EMI on a bunch of devices. Therefore, without further delay here are some smartphones on Amazon and Flipkart that are witnessing a price cut ahead of the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

During the Amazon Gifting Happiness Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (aka Galaxy S20 FE) is retailing at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999) for the base 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce platform is offering an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 16,500 as well as no-cost EMI option with several domestic and international banks. ICICI, Kotak Bank, and Citi Bank card users can avail 10 percent off while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 percent cashback at the time of the purchase. The Galaxy S20 features a 6.5-inch dynamic AMOLED display along with triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is back at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. It currently carries a price tag of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) for the 64GB model. An exchange offer can provide you with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,360. Other deals include 10 percent off with Axis Bank card and no-cost EMI of up to six months with Bajaj Finserv and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The iPhone XR packs Apple's A12 Bionic SoC and a single 12-megapixel camera. The phone features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) is getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is currently available for Rs. 15,999 at the Amazon Gifting Happiness Days sale event. Customers purchasing the phone with Citi, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank cards will get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000. Notably, Amazon is providing double data benefits on Airtel's Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 recharge plans. Other offers like no-cost EMI (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more) and exchange offer up to Rs. 12,000 is also available. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display and quad rear cameras. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that is said to provide 29 hours of talk-time.

Oppo A52

The Oppo A52 (6GB + 128GB) is getting a price cut of Rs. 3,000 on Amazon. The phone is available for Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990) along with deals such as exchange offer up to Rs. 12,000 and no-cost EMI option with ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank and more. Similarly, Citi, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit card users would get flat Rs. 2,500 at the time of purchase. Customers purchasing the phone with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get up to 5 percent cashback. In terms of specifications, the Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that is said to provide 34 hours of talk time. It packs quad rear cameras and a single 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (6GB + 64GB) price has been dropped from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and quad rear cameras at the back. There's also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging solution. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Customers planning to purchase the phone during the Big Diwali Sale can opt for an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 13,999. There's also no-cost EMI option available with major banks like ICICI, HDFC, and more. Axis Bank cardholders will get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 at the time of the purchase.

LG G8X

The LG G8X is available for Rs. 24,990 during Flipkart Diwali sales, although the new price is not as low as what the platform offered during its Big Billion Days sale. The original retail price of the phone is Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can enjoy 5 percent cashback while Axis Bank Buzz credit card can avail an additional 5 percent off. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer worth Rs. 17,390. The LG G8X comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone includes dual cameras at the back and a 4,000mAh battery.