Best Smartphone Discounts at Amazon Great Freedom Sale, ft. iPhone XR, Galaxy S20 FE

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is on, and with comes a number of deals that you can avail on budget, mid-range, premium and flagship smartphones. The offers are vaid across a wide range of devices, and combine discounts on offer by Amazon, along with bank discounts, offers such as free screen replacement, no-cost EMIs and more. The deals include smartphones from all manufacturers including Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple, three of the top mobile phone makers around the world. The full list of mobile phone and smartphone deals available at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale can be found here, and while the aforementioned contains something for all buyers, here we take a look at five of the best smartphone discounts on offer at the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: Rs 9,749 (with card discount). The Redmi 9 Power is one of the best budget smartphones at around the Rs 10,000 price point, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB in terms of performance. It has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and a 48MP quad rear camera setup, making it a smartphone that does not skip on any feature by virtue of its budget pricing. At the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the Redmi 9 Power ranks among the best smartphone discounts. Users can also avail no-cost EMIs and exchange their old phones, which would reduce the price further.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Rs 18,999 (with card discount). The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been billed as one of the most competitive 5G offerings in the mid-budget segment smartphones available right now. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Galaxy M42 5G also offers buyers with Amazon Prime membership six months of free screen replacement in case of any incidental damages. At the ongoing sale, the Galaxy M42 5G can be bought with the above offer and a Rs 2,000 card discount, bringing its price further down.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: Rs 35,499 (with card discount). The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (review) is a premium Xiaomi smartphone that features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, still a good enough flagship processor. It also features a premium design, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup with up to 8K video recording. At the ongoing sale, you can avail significant bank offers to bring its price down, and also comes with additional exchange offers and no-cost EMIs that you can combine to make it a great overall deal.

Apple iPhone XR: Rs 38,999. The Apple iPhone XR (review) is at one of its lowest prices in recent times, with the 64GB variant costing the lowest that it has since launch. The iPhone XR continues to be an excellent smartphone even now, offering Apple’s new, full display iOS experience, with a fast processor and a simple yet effective rear camera. The iPhone XR can be bought with an additional exchange offer that will let you swap your old phone for an even better deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Rs 46,749 (with card discount). The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (review) is a great device for users to get a flagship Samsung experience that does not require you to splurge way too much. With a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM and 12MP triple rear camera configuration with 4K 60fps video recording, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers most essentials that you’d want on your phone — along with the premium build quality of Samsung flagships. You can further avail no-cost EMIs and exchange offers to make it cost even lesser.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here