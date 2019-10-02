Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs 30,000 On Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales

Amazon’s ongoing Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will be ending on Friday so you still have time to catch up on some of the best deals. As it is with most sales, smartphones are one of the most popular categories. And if you are looking for a device that is going to last long, then you need to shell out some extra moolah. We have listed down some of the best handsets that you can get under a budget of Rs 30,000.

OnePlus 7

With the arrival of OnePlus 7T, we were expecting the company to lower the price of the OnePlus 7. Well, the company isn’t holding back and is now selling the handset at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can purchase the 6GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 34,999. You can get addition exchange value of Rs 13,000, as well as no-cost EMI options. Prime members can also get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. And if you spend over Rs 50,000 you can get 10 percent or up to Rs 10,000 off with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get instant discount up to Rs 1,000.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

The base variants of the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are selling at a really attractive price. You can grab the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the S9 for Rs 29,999 and similar configuration on the S9+ for Rs 34,999. You get all the offers mentioned above including the exchange bonus of Rs 14,000 and various discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Google Pixel 3a/3a XL

If you are looking for stellar camera performance, then you can’t miss this deal. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are selling for a discounted price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. You get all the bank offers and discounts mentioned above including the exchange bonus of Rs 14,000 and no-cost EMI options.

Xiaomi Redmi K20/K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20, and K20 Pro are selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. These are pricing for the 6GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM variants are now priced at Rs 23,999 for the K20 and Rs 30,999 for the K20 Pro. Notably, there is also a smartphone exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 14,000 off. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options as well as extra discounts when you use Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 became the first gaming smartphone from the company to launch India. While the company is backed-up by Xiaomi, it operates as an independent brand in the country. The handset is offered in two memory variants in India including the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both the handsets will be receiving a flat discount of Rs 10,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999. There will also be an option no-cost EMI as well as up Rs 14,000 smartphone exchange discount.

