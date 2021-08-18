The mobile gaming industry is said to boom in India as more phones now come with high-end hardware and affordable internet connectivity. Similarly, OEMs now do not only flaunt their phones’ camera or processing capabilities but also tout them as ‘gaming devices.’ However, with so many options in the market, finding the quintessential gaming phone can be confusing. We have prepared a list so that you can choose between the best gaming smartphone in India.

Realme X7 Max 5G (from Rs 26,999): Starting with the Realme X7 Max 5G, the phone features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. Realme says the phone features a linear motor Tactile Engine to provide three-dimensional feedback for both gaming and daily use. (Review)

Poco F3 GT 5G (from 28,999): Customers can check out the Poco F3 GT that also carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. The edge of the device carries shoulder buttons for a gamepad-like experience during gaming. (Review)

Asus ROG Phone 5 (from Rs 49,999): The fully dedicated gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. There are also dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array. The phone also gets AirTrigger 5 buttons on the shoulders to enhance the gaming experience. (Review)

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered phones in India. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor at the back. The phone also packs a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. Xiaomi says the display has a 360Hz touch sampling rate for faster touch response when gaming.

OnePlus 9 Pro (from Rs 64,999): The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution and an adaptive refresh rate that can adjust automatically between 1Hz to 120Hz. LTPO display aims to improve visuals as per the game. It also carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Other notable features include Hasselblad-powered cameras, 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W wire fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

