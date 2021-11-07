Best Smartphones in India Under Rs 15,000 in November 2021

Buying a decent smartphone is no longer a dream as OEMs continue to bring new devices each month at various price points. Given the Indian market, brands understand the value of budget smartphones, hence we keep seeing launches from Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The latest trend among these companies is to expand 5G to as many smartphones as possible before we officially see the rollout of the connectivity option commercially. If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, here are your options.

Moto G40 Fusion (from Rs 14,499): First on the list is the Moto G40 Fusion that is also touted to deliver a clean Android 11 experience. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is exclusively available on Flipkart in two storage and colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (from Rs 11,499): The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has quad cameras at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It comes in three colour options and two storage models.

Nokia G20 (from Rs 13,490): The Nokia G20 promises to bring a clean Android experience, and the phone carries a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It also houses a big battery that is touted to last up to three days. The Nokia G20 even carries a MediaTek G35 processor, and the phone is available to purchase on Amazon.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (from Rs 14,499): If you’re looking forward to being 5G-ready, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a good option. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There’s also a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. At Flipkart, it is available in three colour options.

Realme 8i (from Rs 13,999): The Realme 8i packs the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and carries a 5,000mAh battery. Users will further get a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ Display.

