Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India in August 2021

Smartphones are arguably the most important gadgets today. Given the importance, the smartphone market is also the widest market out of all products, making it difficult for customers to pick the right option at various price points. Thankfully, there are a variety of phones in India under Rs 10,000, but with all claiming to offer so much, making the right decision could be difficult. If you’re planning to buy an entry-level, budget phone, here’s a list you can consider.

Realme Narzo 30A (approx Rs 8,999): Starting with the Realme 30A, the phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ and carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, under the hood. It supports dual-SIM cards has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Micromax IN 1 (approx Rs 9,999): Customers can look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN 1 that is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB option. It offers a clean Android 10 experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood. There’s a primary 48-megapixel camera at the back paired with two more sensors. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy F02s (approx Rs 9,499): This entry-level smartphone from Samsung sports a 6.5-inch HD+ HD+ Infinity-V display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, triple rear cameras. The rear setup has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and at the front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. It has a large 6,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G10 Power (approx Rs 8,799): The Moto G10 carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Customers can enjoy a clean Android experience with a large 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia C20 Plus (approx Rs 9,999): Last on the list is the Nokia C20 Plus which claims to offer two days of battery life with a 4,950mAh battery. It also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

