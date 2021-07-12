Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 to Buy In India In July 2021

Smartphones are arguably the most important gadgets everyone uses these days. The smartphone market is also one of the widest market out of all products, making it difficult for customers to pick the right option under various price points. This is where we step in, giving our readers the best options under certain price-points to pick from. In this listicle, we will show you ten of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

1. Poco X3 Pro: The Poco X3 Pro from Chinese smartphone maker is priced at Rs 18,999 onwards in India and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a quad rear camera with headlined by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

2. iQoo Z3 - The iQoo Z3 5G is priced in India at a price of Rs 19,990 onwards for the base variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo Z3 5G has a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Priced at Rs 19,999 onwards, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max from Xiaomi comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is 5,020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that can charge at a speed of 33W. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that has a 108-megapixel primary camera.

4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro - The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. The smarphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

5. Samsung Galaxy F62 - The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. It comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED+ display and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC that is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery with reverse charging. There is a quad rear camera on the Galaxy F62 that is headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter.

6. Realme 8 Pro - The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards and comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery on board that is capable of charging at a speed of 65W. The Realme 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary shooter.

7. Poco X3 - The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is a 64-megapixel quad rear camera on the Poco X3.

8. Samsung Galaxy M31s - The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499 and comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

9. Realme X7 - The Realme X7, priced at Rs 18,999 in the country. The smartphone from the BBK Electronics brand comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and has a 4,310mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

