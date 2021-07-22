Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India in July 2021: OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro and More

If you do not want to spend a fortune on current flagship smartphones, luckily, there are still loads of options in India. Over the years, OEMs such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more are revamping their mid-budget segment with flagship features for a highly competitive smartphone market in the country. Today, most [worthy] smartphones under Rs 40,000 come with a large clear display with a 120Hz refresh rate, good battery backup with fast charging support, and impressive camera performance. If these are your priorities, you can check out the list of smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India.

OnePlus 9R (from Rs 39,999): First on the list is the OnePlus 9R that made its debut specifically for the Indian market. The phone revived the company’s ‘flagship killer’ status at a price point starting under Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Its 48-megapixel primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. (Review)

Vivo X60 (approx Rs 37,990): The Vivo X60 from this year features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that is designed for ‘affordable flagships.’ There is no Gimbal stabilisation here though the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor comes with OIS. (Review)

iQoo 7 5G (from 31,990): Similar to Vivo X60, the iQoo 7 also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, but with a relatively smaller 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor and there’s a 4,400mAh battery on the iQoo 7 that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is OnePlus’ biggest competitor in India when it comes to retaining flagship killer status. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

Apple iPhone SE (from 28,400): If you’re an iPhone loyalist and don’t want to spend a fortune on iPhones, then iPhone SE (2020) is the best option for you. Its 128GB variant can store files easily for a few years, and the phone comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the same processor also powering Apple iPhone 11 line-up. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging and a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support at the back. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy A72 (approx Rs 39,990): Lastly, if you’re a Samsung loyalist, customers can check out the Samsung Galaxy A72 that features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Although not a true flagship killer compared to other phones on the list, the device should last long for years and get most of the work done with the octa-core SoC and 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the optics front, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here