Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
Looking for a powerful smartphone to quench your thirst for gaming?
The year 2020 is here and we saw some really interesting range of smartphones last year in every price segment. We also saw mobile gaming reaching new heights as Tencent Games kept the spirit of PUBG Mobile alive by launching new updates and features almost every month or two. The developer also launched Call of Duty: Mobile last year, which managed to gain a huge audience in the first few days of its launch.
Now whether you are team PUBG or COD, if you really want to enjoy either of these games, you need a solid smartphone. And today we’ve got a list of some recommended smartphones that should offer you the best hardware and software combination for a seamless gaming experience.
Asus ROG Phone II
Our gaming phone of the year for 2020, the ROG Phone II has all the ingredients for an incredible gaming experience. It is loaded with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with the Adreno 640 GPU which offers slightly improved graphics performance over the regular Snapdragon 855. There is also 8GB of RAM on tow which makes this device more than capable to run games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile on the highest settings. Of course, the 120Hz refresh rate display is not utilised, but the feature does make it future proof. It also has a large 6,000mAh battery which means that it can easily last all-day even after hours of gaming.
Price: Rs 37,999
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus has been one of the leading Android smartphone makers for a while now and the current OnePlus 7T lineup is a solid recommendation from our side. This one too comes with the Snapdragon 855+ processor having the powerful Adreno 640 GPU with up to 8GB of RAM. Notably, the internal storage uses UFS 3.0 standard bringing an overall boost to the performance. The company has also some useful tools for gaming like the Fnatic mode and even lets you screen record your games with the in-game audio, a feature that is often overlooked.
Price: Starting at Rs 34,999
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi’s current flagship, the Redmi K20 Pro launched as one of the most affordable smartphones with the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The handset also comes with some special gaming settings which allow you to improve the touch response rate and enhance the display brightness to spot enemies better. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Price: Starting at Rs 24,999
Realme X2 Pro
This is basically the OnePlus 7T in a new avatar. The Realme X2 Pro is loaded with some of the best features at a surprisingly low price point. You can get up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and the current-gen Qualcomm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855+. This handset also comes with one of the fastest charging speeds of 50W which means you can charge this phone from 0 to 100 percent in about 35 minutes.
Price: Starting at Rs 27,999
Nubia Red Magic 3S
Nubia has been making some impressive gaming smartphone and the recently updated Red Magic 3S is a very good option if you are into mobile gaming. It pretty much checks all the boxes including a high-end processor, enough memory a good looking display and on top of that is the only phone on the market that has an inbuilt fan to keep the inside cool. It is also one of the slimmest gaming smartphones out there and comes with clean stock Android.
Price: Starting at Rs 35,999
