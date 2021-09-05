Smartphones have become an essential commodity in our everyday life, and today, we use them for more than just calling. Naturally, multi-tasking on smartphones requires a good battery backup with decently fast charging time. Luckily, several OEMs have realised this demand, and there are several smartphones that ensure this requirement. Here are five smartphones with at least a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 20,000 in India.

Realme 8 5G (approx Rs 14,499): If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, you can check out the Realme 8 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology. Realme claims the phone can offer 34.2 hours of standby time with a 5 percent charge, but only when Super Power Saving Mode is enabled. The results may vary depending on the testing environment.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (approx Rs 13,999): The Redmi Note 10T 5G also carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The company claims users can enjoy a two-day battery with typical usage.

Moto G60 (Rs 17,999): Motorola is known to offer near-stock Android phones, and users can check out its latest Moto G60. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and there’s a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back. The Moto G60 comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. The phone is touted to last 54 hours (per charge) with standard usage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (approx Rs 13,999): Similar to the Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The large battery should easily last for more than 12 hours with typical usage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Rs 20,999): The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has just debuted in India, and customers can bring down the price by Rs 2,000 (effectively Rs 18,999) with ICICI credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Samsung says the phone will provide up to 19 hours of calling time (LTE network) or 20 hours of video playback.

