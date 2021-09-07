Smartphones are no longer a luxury, and today, we use them for more than just calling. Naturally, multi-tasking on smartphones requires a good battery backup with decently fast charging time. Luckily, several OEMs have realised this demand, and there are several smartphones that ensure this requirement. Here are five smartphones with at least a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 30,000 in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Rs 21,499): Starting with the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Users can enjoy features like a 108-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. Customers will be able to choose between Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.

Poco F3 GT 5G (from 28,999): If you’re into gaming, check out the Poco F3 GT that carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. (Review)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (from Rs 19,999): Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera similar to Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. It comes in a variety of colours and customers can choose between two storage options. It carries a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in-box. The company claims users can 11.5 of gaming per charge.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Rs 20,999): The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has just debuted in India, and customers can bring down the price by Rs 2,000 (effectively Rs 18,999) with ICICI credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Samsung says the phone will provide up to 19 hours of calling time (LTE network) or 20 hours of video playback.

Moto G60 (Rs 17,999): Another Motorola phone that made to the list is the Moto G60, which is also the most affordable device on the list. It comes with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and there’s a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back. The Moto G60 comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. The phone is touted to last 54 hours (per charge) with standard usage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here