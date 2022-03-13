Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 15,000 in India - March 2022 Edition

Smartphones under Rs 15,000 are not average anymore as brands continue to add new features that are more than enough for regular users. Most of the budget no-frills smartphones will let users read news via the dedicated app or web browsers, check social media, and capture decent images, if not the best, in daylight. As most phones now feature a minimum of 6-inch screens, watching videos is also more pleasant. Some of the budget smartphones even feature a 120Hz display that makes gaming smoother and more intuitive. If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone for under Rs 15,000 in March 2022, these are some of the devices you must check out.

Motorola G51 5G (Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage model)

It is among the few phones on the list to come with 5G support - keeping customers ready for the connectivity option whenever it is available in India for commercial usage. It also comes with a large 6.8-inch Full-HD+ screen that makes the reading and viewing content experience pleasant. Other notable features on the smartphone include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. It also carries a 5,000mAh battery that should offer a full-day battery; however, it may take roughly two hours to fully charge. The Motorola G51 promises a clean Android experience, but it runs on Android 11 out of the box. The phone still awaits the Android 12 update.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option)

If you’re a fan of Samsung phones, the Galaxy F22 is a good option to consider. It could be a good choice for customers who live close to a Samsung service centre. The phone offers a good viewing experience, thanks to the 6.4-inch 90Hz sAMOLED display. Another key feature is the 6,000mAh battery unit that can easily last for an entire day. However, it supports 15W charging that may take hours to charge. At the back, we get a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and there’s no 5G support. Samsung’s latest model, the Galaxy F23, comes with 5G, but that’s more expensive.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Rs 14,999 for the 64GB storage and 4GB RAM option)

Another 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 is the Poco M4 Pro 5G which comes with a 5,000mAh battery but with faster 33W charging support. Other key features on the phone include 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Additionally, the phone is designed for regular customers who enjoy casual gaming, thanks to the 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Customers can choose between three colours.

Realme Narzo 50 (Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

)

If gaming is your priority, the Realme Narzo 50 is your best option. It gets a sleek body, 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and Dynamic RAM tech support. Users can also take decent photos with the 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. However, the software on the Realme Narzo 50 is an issue, and we get loads of bloatware. Additionally, it still runs on Android 11 when Android 13 is around the corner.

Redmi Note 11 (Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is a highly popular smartphone series in India. The phone is designed for productivity-focused users, and we get dual-speakers, a 90Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Similar to other phones on the list, it gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Nokia G20 (Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option

)

One of the most affordable phones on the list, the Nokia G20 is designed for entry-level smartphone users, and the company promises a clean Android experience. The phone is fairly easy to operate, and it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It carries 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone carries a 5,050 that promises three-day battery backup with typical usage, though it may take hours to charge with the bundled 10W charger. The Nokia G20 will get two years of Android OS updates.

