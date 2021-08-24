Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Under Rs 10,000 in India in August 2021

Smartwatches have become fairly common these days, and they now offer more than music control or step count. Most watches are slowly adding SpO2 sensors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to capabilities such as heart rate monitor and sleeping tracker. Thankfully, most of them are also compatible with iPhones in case you don’t want to spend over Rs 20,000 on Apple Watch. If you’re planning to buy a new smartwatch under Rs 10,000 in India, here’s a list you can consider.

Amazfit GTS 2e (Rs 9,999): Starting with the Amazfit GTS 2e, users will get a 1.65-inch AMOLED square-shaped display that has slim bezels and 348×442 pixels. Notable features on the smartwatch include always-on functionality, heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) and sleep monitoring, and 90 sports modes with over 50 watch faces. It is touted to 14-day battery life per charge (typical usage) and comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Realme Watch S Pro (Rs 9,999): The Realme Watch S Pro features a stainless steel body and a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display that has a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch supports 15 sport modes such as outdoor run, indoor run, and more. The device further comes equipped with a 24×7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. (Review)

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active (Rs 9,999): Around a similar price point as the Realme Watch, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. The watch further supports over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. (Review)

TicWatch GTH (Rs 4,799): Customers looking for a smartwatch under Rs 5,000 can consider the TicWatch GTH that runs on RTOS or Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and sports a 1.55-inch rectangular TFT display. Its fitness tracking capabilities include SpO2, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress management, and more. Customers can also manage sleep performance and reduce their stress levels with built-in TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe apps. (Review)

Amazfit GTR 2e (Rs 9,999): Last on the list is the Amazfit GTR 2e that features sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display that has 454×454 pixel resolution and always-on functionality support. The display panel has tempered glass on top with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. It weighs 32 grams without the strap and can last for up 24 days on a single charge (typical usage). The smartwatch has 90 sports modes with more than 50 watch faces, and can further monitor stress levels and continuous heart rate.

