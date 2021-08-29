Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Under Rs 15,000 in India in August 2021

Smartwatches continue to get popular, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from health tracking features, users can now even monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2). Regardless of the Android or iOS ecosystem, there are several options under Rs 15,000 in India. In case you’re planning to buy a new watch, here’s a list you can consider.

OnePlus Watch (Rs 14,999): Starting with the OnePlus Watch, the device sports a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. In terms of features, users can track heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and sleep. It further has more than 110 workout modes. Most notably, the smartwatch can also connect to a OnePlus TV and act as a remote control. The company claims a week’s battery life with heavy usage. (Review)

Realme Watch S Pro (Rs 9,999): The Realme Watch S Pro features a stainless steel body and a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display that has a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch supports 15 sport modes such as outdoor run, indoor run, and more. The device further comes equipped with a 24×7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. (Review)

Fitbit Versa 2 (Rs 13,990): Fitbit is a notable brand in the smart-wearable space that was recently acquired by Google’s parent Alphabet. The Fitbit Versa 2 utilises an OLED display and comes with Amazon Alexa voice assistant support and Spotify handsfree access. The smartwatch is 50m water-resistant and supports heart rate tracking and standard fitness tracking modes, like cycling, yoga and running. It is touted to run for 5-days per charge. (Review)

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs 12,999): The Amazfit GTR 2 is designed for those who are fans of classic round-shaped watches. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it’s not medically approved. Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. Users can track health features with 12 professional sports modes.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active (Rs 9,999): Around a similar price point as the Realme Watch, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. The watch further supports over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. (Review)

