Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Under Rs 15,000 in India in September 2021

Smartwatches have become fairly common these days, and they now offer more than music control or step count. Most watches are slowly adding SpO2 sensors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to capabilities such as heart rate monitor and sleeping tracker. Thankfully, most of them are also compatible with iPhones in case you don’t want to spend over Rs 20,000 on Apple Watch. If you’re planning to get a new fitness wearable here are five options under Rs 15,000 in India.

Fitbit Versa 2 (Rs 13,990): Fitbit is a notable brand in the smart-wearable space that was recently acquired by Google’s parent Alphabet. The Fitbit Versa 2 utilises an OLED display and comes with Amazon Alexa voice assistant support and Spotify handsfree access. The smartwatch is 50m water-resistant and supports heart rate tracking and standard fitness tracking modes, like cycling, yoga and running. It is touted to run for 5-days per charge. (Review)

OnePlus Watch (Rs 14,999): It sports a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces, and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. In terms of features, users can track heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and sleep. It further has more than 110 workout modes. Most notably, the smartwatch can also connect to a OnePlus TV and act as a remote control. The company claims a week’s battery life with heavy usage. (Review)

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs 12,999): The Amazfit GTR 2 is designed for those who are fans of classic round-shaped watches. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it’s not medically approved. Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. Users can track health features with 12 professional sports modes.

Oppo Watch (Rs 14,990): The Oppo Watch comes in two variants - 41mm and 46mm and runs on Wear OS by Google. Under the hood, both the variants pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC along with an Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 co-processor. Pre-loaded features of the Oppo Watch include Power Save Mode, message notifications, step tracking, heart rate monitoring and five built-in sensors to track different exercises. It is backed by a 300mAh battery that claims to offer 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. (Review)

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active (Rs 9,999): The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch is the most affordable device on this list and comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. The watch further supports over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. (Review)

