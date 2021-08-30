Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India in August 2021

Smartwatches are no longer an supplementary commodity as they are capable of doing multiple tasks, like any other smartphones. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, smart-wearables are becoming more popular as OEMs continue to add special features, like monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2) - a crucial vital to check if you’re COVID-19-positive. There are several options under Rs 20,000 in India that offer a host of features. In case you are planning to buy a new watch, here’s a list you can consider.

Samsung Galaxy Active 2, Aluminum (approx Rs 16,500): If you’re a fan of the classic round-shape dial with watch crown, the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 will be a great choice. It comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch can track over 39 workouts, heart rate, ECG, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Active 2 works with both Apple and Android phones via Bluetooth v5.0 and is touted to last up to 60 hours on daily usage.

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs 12,999): Another watch with a round-shape dial is the Amazfit GTR 2, the most affordable wearable on the list. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it’s not medically approved. Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. Users can track health features with 12 professional sports modes.

Oppo Watch 46mm (Rs 19,990): Next we have is the Oppo Watch that is inspired by Apple Watch’s square-shaped design. It comes in two stylish colour options, and customers can enjoy Google services with the Wear OS. Pre-loaded features of the Oppo Watch include Power Save Mode, message notifications, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and five built-in sensors to track different exercises. The company claims a battery life of 36 hours on a single charge. (Review)

OnePlus Watch (Rs 14,999): OnePlus’ first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. In terms of abilities, users can track heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and sleep. It further has more than 110 workout modes. Most notably, the smartwatch can also connect to a OnePlus TV and act as a remote control. The company claims a week’s battery life with heavy usage. (Review)

Fitbit Versa 3 (Rs 18,999): Fitbit is a notable brand in the smart-wearable space that was recently acquired by Google’s parent Alphabet. The Fitbit Versa 3 comes with in-built GPS, PurePulse 2.0, and a built-in speaker to help you make phone calls while on the move. The company promises a battery life of up to six days on a full charge. Fitbit’s smartwatches and fitness bands are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Customers can also track their Spo2 levels, and there are four colour options to choose from.

