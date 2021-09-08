Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India in September 2021

Smartwatches continue to get popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when customers are concerned about their personal fitness more than ever. But apart from health tracking features, users can now even monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2) - a crucial vital to monitor if you’re COVID-19 positive. Regardless of the Android or iOS ecosystem, there are several options under Rs 20,000 in India. In case you’re planning to buy a new watch, here’s a list you can consider.

OnePlus Watch (Rs 14,999): Starting with the OnePlus Watch, the device sports a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces, and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. In terms of features, users can track heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and sleep. It further has more than 110 workout modes. Most notably, the smartwatch can also connect to a OnePlus TV and act as a remote control. The company claims a week’s battery life with heavy usage. (Review)

Oppo Watch (Rs 14,990): The Oppo Watch comes in two variants - 41mm and 46mm and runs on Wear OS by Google. Under the hood, both the variants pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC along with an Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 co-processor. Pre-loaded features of the Oppo Watch include Power Save Mode, message notifications, step tracking, heart rate monitoring and five built-in sensors to track different exercises. It is backed by a 300mAh battery that claims to offer 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. (Review)

Fitbit Versa 3 (Rs 18,999): The Fitbit Versa 3, which succeeds the Versa 2 come with an Apple Watch-inspired design. It includes an in-built GPS and OLED display. The built-in speaker allows users to receive calls, and they can also activate Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants. The Fitbit Versa 3 promises a battery life of up to six days on a full charge. The company adds that users can get a full day’s worth of usage with a quick 12-minute charge.

Garmin Forerunner 45 (Rs 17,990): Designed for runners, Garmin Forerunner 45 comes with an in-built 24/7 hour monitoring and both Android and iOS compatibility. Although it comes with a host of fitness modes, it lacks SpO2 tracker - a popular feature amid the pandemic. Users can also get notifications with the connected apps. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is touted to deliver seven-day battery life per charge.

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs 12,999): The Amazfit GTR 2 is designed for those who are fans of classic round-shaped watches. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it’s not medically approved. Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. Users can track health features with 12 professional sports modes.

