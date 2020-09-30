Best Streaming Devices to Rival Amazon's Firestick

People are increasingly shifting to streaming devices to fulfil all of their entertainment needs – be it TV serials, web series, or watching their favourite movies. Given the amount of users, it might seem that the Amazon Firestick is the only decent option in the market. However, the Firestick is not the only external streaming device available in the market right now. We take a look at some alternatives to the Amazon Firestick that you can opt for.

1. Roku TV

It has models that range from 24-inch HD small screens to 75-inch big screens with 4K HDR and Dolby vision. It has over 5 lakh movies and TV episodes available across free or paid channels. Roku TV is compatible with voice-enabled devices, including Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a sleek design and has a user friendly remote. Roku TV streams popular content apps such as Netflix, Prime Videos, Google Play, Hayu, and YouTube. The Roku TV is priced at Rs. 23,403.

2. Apple TV

This device is a small set-top box that runs on Apple's tvOS, which is similar to the iOS for the iPhone and iPad. Apple TV has voice control and the ability to stream content to and from other Apple devices via AirPlay. It has access to all iTunes content from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Apple TV comes with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision technology support. Apple offers the device in two varieties – the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV, with 64GB and 32 GB storage capacity respectively. The 32GB model of Apple TV costs Rs 17,430.

3. Google Chromecast

The Google Chromecast lets you play content from your Android smartphone on your television set by just tapping on a button in Google Chromecast. It has a small, dongle-like design that you can plug into an HDMI port on your TV. It accommodates 4K video streaming and supports multi-room audio playing. Chromecast works on both Android and iOS. Chromecast does not come with a remote and you have to use your phone to do all the work. It is priced at Rs 3,499.

4. Raspberry PI

The Raspberry PI device tiny desktop-like device, the streaming media player has all the functionality to provide content. It has a 4GB RAM and Broadcom quad-core processor and four USB Type-A ports along with 2 micro HDMI video output. Raspberry PI also has Bluetooth 5.0 and it can be plugged into a computer monitor or TV and makes use of keyboard and mouse to function. It comes for a price of Rs 3,499.

5. NVIDIA Shield TV

It comes with a 4K HDR Ready video feature, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. NVIDIA Shield TV has 8GB of internal storage and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie)-based Android TV. It has built-in voice control, Google Assistant, hands-free voice control+, Amazon Echo compatible. The device includes apps such as NVIDIA Games, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, Amazon Music, Google Play Store, Google Play Music, PLEX and Google Play Games. It is priced at Rs 22,500.