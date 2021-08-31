Chances are not all of us are using a smart TV, and for whatever reasons, we aren’t planning to upgrade yet. Thankfully, you can still transform your viewing experience by getting a streaming device that lets you watch content from popular streamers, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Apart from the upgrade in picture quality, plug-and-play streaming devices can also enhance sound output. Here are five best streaming devices currently available in India.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (approx Rs 9,999): First on the list is the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) that allows users to manage the TV via voice commands without the TV remote. Connectivity options on the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) include Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO, HDMI, Micro USB port, and wired infrared support. Users can also use it as a smart speaker. (Review)

Apple TV 4K (Rs 18,900): If you use multiple Apple devices, you can check out the Apple TV 4K that carries the A12 Bionic chipset under the hood. It also ships with a new TV remote, and users can enjoy 4K content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes in storage models 32GB and 64GB. There’s also an ethernet port for lag-free internet connectivity. (Review)

Xiaomi Mi TV Box 4K (Rs 3,699): The Mi TV Box 4K is designed to be placed on a table-top and is connected to the TV using an included HDMI cable. The device is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor and features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps. Similar to Apple TV 4K, it supports ultra-HD streaming. The device will be capable of playing 4K and HDR content from streaming platforms supporting these formats, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. (Review)

Tata Sky Binge+ (Rs 2,999): If you still want to retain your DTH cable connection and yet enjoy the services of OTT platforms, you can check out Tata Sky Binge+. During our review, we found this Android set-top box capable of streaming content seamlessly. Overall, it really doesn’t get more convenient for homes that still prefer to have a DTH connection for Live TV channels, but also don’t want to miss out on the new-age goodness of video streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. It supports streaming in 4K resolution. (Review)

MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream (approx Rs 3,999): Last on the list is the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream that is relatively unknown in comparison to its competitors above. This palm-sized streaming device connects to your TV via HDMI port, and users can enjoy streaming at full HD resolution. Users can also use Bluetooth 4.0 to connect audio accessories such as headphones or speakers directly to the MarQ TurboStream for sound. (Review)

