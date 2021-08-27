Best To-do Apps of 2021 on Google Play Store and iOS App Store

One of the most powerful things that you can do using your smartphone is efficiently manage your workflow. And the app that does it is the simplest — a to-do app. But because you depend on a to-do app so much, picking the right one is very important. It can either help you smoothly sail through the day or can cause you an extra hassle on top of your already busy day. Fortunately, we got you covered. Here is our list of the best to-do apps available in 2021.

Todoist

Todoist is an example in user-friendliness, thanks to its natural language processing feature. However, the negative side of the app is that functionality as basic as task reminders need a paid version, which is costlier than the mobile-only plan of Netflix (in India).

Asana

Loved by productivity enthusiasts, Asana goes way beyond just task management and takes the management of your whole team's work in control and in the right way. Group-oriented features from priority and ease of the tasks, it also included approval feature which is a great help for team communication and task flow.

Google Tasks

Google's Tasks app is exactly what most people, who are not crushed under work, need. From effectively managing your tasks in multiple lists to timely reminders, the app also offers integration with Google Calendar.

Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft To-Do is present by default in Windows. If you use a Windows PC, you may find having Microsoft To-Do on your phone as well easier. The app has a simple but lovely user-interface. It is reminiscent of Wunderlist, a really good to-do all app that Microsoft acquired, and eventually killed.

Any.do

If you are more of a browser person who likes to get everything done in Google Chrome itself, from working on documents, sheets and presentations to email and calendar, Any.do may be a good fit for you. While its app is available on iOS and Android as well, it is known for its Chrome extension, which works really well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here