Best True Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in 2019: Noise, Edifier, Realme and More

It has been a while since true wireless earphones have been doing their rounds in the audio market. While India was often hailed as a late adopter of new technologies, recent times have shown us otherwise, and the wireless earphones market is proof of it. With massive smartphone sales across India, more individuals have been looking at budget wireless earbuds as their daily audio companions. With the advent of true wireless earbuds in the market, companies across India and China have unveiled multiple true wireless options in India in 2019, many of which have come across as pleasant surprises. With this in mind, here's looking at some of our picks from true wireless earbuds that you can buy at less than Rs 5,000.

Noise Shots X5 Charge (Online price: Rs 4,269)

Made by the Gurgaon, India-based Noise, the Shots X5 Charge are one of the most reliable true wireless earbuds that can be bought right now. It is also splash resistant, and its charging case can juice up the earbuds for over five times, giving it wireless playback time of over one full day. Add a reliable audio signature to the earbuds, with proper bass response, and you have a great option for your beginner's experience of true wireless audio.

Edifier TWS1 (Online price: Rs 3,890)

Yet another little-known brand, Edifier offers eight hours of standalone playback, and a charging case that can charge up to three cycles, with the TWS1. It further comes with Qualcomm's modem inside that drives both audio playback and handsfree calling, and a premium finish that makes the earbuds look like they belong to a segment above.

Wings Touch (Online price: Rs 3,299)

Another Indian brand that launched true wireless earbuds since the start of 2019, the Wings Touch has been hailed as a reliable pair of earbuds that use a separate diaphragm amplification to deliver decent bass response — something that is largely contentious in budget wireless earphones. The build quality is decent too, and what you miss in terms of brand presence, makes up for the overall product that you receive.

Mpow T6 (Online price: Rs 4,811)

Not many would know of Mpow, but those who do know of it know it as a brand that has built very reliable earphones in the past. The Mpow T6 continues on this vein, offering decent audio performance for its price, as well as a nice, textured, muted plastic build. With touch control earbuds and smart phone control included in its features list, the Mpow T6 makes for one of the best true wireless options that you can pick up right now.

Realme Buds Air (Online price: Rs 3,999)

If you are looking for a slightly better known brand than the ones on this list, the recently announced Realme Buds Air may well be the true wireless experience of your choice. With decent audio performance for its price, and looks that ape the Apple AirPods to the hilt, the Buds Air make for a fuss free choice for anyone looking for their first tryst with true wireless audio.

Special mentions

Tagg Liberty-X (Online price: Rs 3,499)

The Tagg Liberty-X is as good as any of the above mentioned earphones, featuring a Realtek chipset inside to drive audio. The ultra lightweight earbuds offer a comfortable fit which makes it great to use while running, making the Liberty-X one of the least expensive earbuds that you can begin your true wireless audio experience with.

1More True Wireless (Online price: Rs 5,499)

Whiel the most expensive option in this list does exceed the 5k price ceiling, the added premium you pay for it is worth it. The 1More True Wireless are the best sounding of the lot, and while it is a tad pricey, there is no denying of the quality on offer. If you can afford the slight premium and want a recognised brand in the audio space, the 1More True Wireless is the best pick of this bunch.

