Best True Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India In July 2021

True wireless earphones are one of the most sought-after categories in audio products these days, given the amount of convenience that they offer. TWS earphones, however, are a product category that started off as a rather expensive audio accessory. That is not the case anymore. Over the years, true wireless earphones have become more accessible with brands giving more options within multiple budgets and price ranges. Those looking for a good option within a Rs 5,000 budget have several options like Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, OnePlus Buds Z, Realme Buds Air 2, and more. Let us take a look at some of the best TWS earphones that you can buy under Rs 5,000:.

1. Jabra Elite Active 65t: The Jabra Elite Active 65t were one of the first TWS earphones from the Danish headphone maker. Initially launched as a competitor to the Apple AirPods, the Jabra Elite Active 65t are now priced at Rs 4,999 on Amazon. The earphones come with IP56 water resistance, up to 15 hours of combined battery life including the charging case. The earphone has a 6 x 5.1mm speaker and 4 MEMS microphones with a frequency range of 100Hz to 10KHz.

2. OnePlus Buds: Priced at Rs 4,990 in India, the OnePlus Buds are OnePlus’ first attempt at making a set of TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds are available to purchase on Amazon and OnePlus online store. The earbuds come with up to 30 hours of combined battery life including the charging case. The OnePlus Buds are equipped with three microphones and come with a 1.34cm dynamic driver. The OnePlus Buds also support 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos.

3. Realme Buds Air 2: The Realme Buds Air 2 are priced at Rs 3,299 in India and are one of the cheapest options in the market that come with active noise cancellation. The TWS earphones can be purchased from Realme’s official website in two colours. The Realme Buds Air 2 come with 10mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost driver, up to 25 hours of combined battery life including the charging case, and 88ms super low latency mode. The Realme Buds Air 2 also come with Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for calls.

4. Oppo Enco W51: The Oppo Enco W51 is another pair of affordable TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancellation. The Oppo Enco W31 are priced at Rs 3,990 in India and can be purchased in two colour options - Floral White and Starry Blue. The TWS earphones come with Oppo’s Noise reduction technology, wireless charging, and up to 24 hours of combined battery life. The Oppo Enco W51 are IP54 rated for water and dust protection.

5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo: The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 4,299 in India and come with IP55 dust and water resistane. The earphones come with 24 hours of combined battery life and come with a 6mm driver. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo TWS earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and weigh 63.5 grams in total.

