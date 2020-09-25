Best TV Sets Under Rs. 30,000 in the Market Right Now

Buying a good quality product does not always have to be expensive. While LED TVs are the norm these days, there are plenty of good budget-friendly options to choose from, with brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola offering good quality televisions within the 1. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

The build and design of Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TV 4X are wonderful. The near-zero bezels on the front resemble Xiaomi's first bezel-less phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The display on this device is a 50-inch UHD 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The screen to body ratio of this TV is an impressive 91.43 percent. The TV runs on stock Android TV based on Android 9.0 Pie. One can take access Google's services like the Google Play Store and Google Play services. The 50-inch Mi TV 4X is priced at Rs 29,999.

2. iFFALCON by TCL 43K71

The iFFALCON 43K71 follows a minimalistic design approach. Nothing seems out of place and too eye-catchy. This Android smart TV has its own set of preinstalled apps such as Netflix and Youtube and comes with the default Google Play Store for more apps. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 23,999 while the 50-inch one comes with a price tag of Rs 28,499.

3. Motorola 43SAUHDM

The Motorola 43SAUHDM has a 43-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. This display is a super bright panel with high luminance ensuring excellent screen dimming features and colour accuracy. The TV is powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of shared internal memory. The 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 29,999.

4. Kodak 43CA2022

The Kodak 43CA2022 a relatively slim profile and has very narrow bezels at the sides of the display. All the ports are present on the back of the television, which is not ideal for those who will mount their TVs on the wall. The 178-degree viewing angle makes this display ideal for a medium-sized room for an average family. It has a total 30W sound output from the two speakers. The 43-inch Kodak television is priced at Rs 23,999.

5. OnePlus 43Y1

The design of the 43-inch OnePlus TV looks very modern with its minimal bezels and a premium piano finish on the body. The OnePlus TV comes with a compact remote which has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube. The remote also has an integrated microphone to take advantage of Google voice assistant support. With its full HD sharp visuals and impressive colour reproduction, this LED TV is well worth its asking price of Rs 24,999.