Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 3,500 in India in August 2021

True wireless earphones are becoming popular in India as OEMs continue to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack from their premium and mid-budget smartphones. Notably, true wireless earbuds have become more accessible as brands continue to improve audio tech without increasing the overall price significantly. There are several options that provide decent sound quality, a great battery life, and multiple microphones for improved calling. If you are planning to buy new earbuds, here are some options for Rs 3,500.

Realme Buds Air 2 (approx Rs 3,299): The Realme Buds Air 2 are one of the cheapest options in the market that come with active noise cancellation. The TWS earphones can be purchased from Realme’s official website in two colours. The Realme Buds Air 2 come with 10mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost drivers, up to 25 hours of combined battery life including the charging case, and an 88ms super low latency mode. The Realme Buds Air 2 also come with Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for calls.

OnePlus Buds Z (approx Rs 2,999): If you own a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus Buds Z are a great choice for smooth connectivity. The OnePlus Buds Z come with an IP55 rating and provide a total of 20 hours of battery life. The buds support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and touch controls for playback and voice calls.

Crossbeats Pebble (approx Rs 3,299): The Crossbeats Pebble TWS earbuds are available on Amazon. The earphones by Crossbeats can deliver up to 24 hours of battery with the charging case and support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Other features include voice assistance support, touch controls and punchy bass. (Review)

Oppo Enco W31 (approx Rs 3,499): The Enco W31 TWS earbuds from Oppo have an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. The product is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, and the earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The Enco W31 have anti-wind noise chambers and dual microphones with AI noise reduction capabilities to eliminate background noise during calls. The earbuds promise 15 hours of battery life with the case. (Review)

Dizo GoPods D (approx RS 1,399): Last on the list is the Dizo GoPods D earbuds that promise 20 hours of total music playback with the charging case. The earbuds will deliver five hours of music playback on a single charge, and ten minutes of charging is capable of delivering 120 minutes (two hours) of run time. The Dizo GoPods D by Realme come with rubber tips to offer passive noise cancellation and feature 10mm audio drivers with a Bass Boost+ algorithm for a bass-rich sound. Other notable options include Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and smart-touch controls.

