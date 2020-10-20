Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 at Amazon Sale: AirPods Alternatives on a Budget

True wireless earphones (TWS) over the years have evolved as many smartphones these days are ditching the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Today, not only these earbuds offer great battery life along with easy portability, but they are also equipped with a great sound system to provide rich audio quality. Thankfully, there are a host of brands that are selling TWS earphones at under Rs. 10,000, unlike, Apple AirPods that are usually priced above Rs. 10,000. Although Apple AirPods are easily recognisable in the TWS earphones segment, brands such as Xiaomi, CrossBeats, Jabra, OnePlus have come a long way, offering the best alternatives.

Amid the festive season, Amazon at its Great Indian Festival sale is even offering a bunch of TWS earphones at under Rs. 5,000. Customers can purchase these earphones with an extra discount using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Some products listed on the platform are also providing no-cost as well as standard EMI options with major banks. Similarly, HDFC bank cardholders can enjoy additional discounts of 10 percent on several earbuds at the time of purchase. Without any further delay, here's a list of TWS earphones that are offered under Rs. 5,000 on Amazon this sale season. It is important to note that all the products here are direct competitors to the Apple AirPods but cater to different price segments of true wireless earbuds.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are currently retailing at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999). Its sale deals include cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for both Prime (5 percent) and non-Prime (3 percent) members and 10 percent off with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature an AirPods-like earpiece design with an outer-ear fit. The TWS earphones pack 14.2mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and offer 14 hours of battery with the earbuds case.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, customers can purchase the Boult Audio AirBass Propods for Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,349). Customers can also enjoy cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and an additional discount of 10 percent with an HDFC debit and credit card. In terms of features, the Boult Audio AirBass Propods offer 24 hours of battery with the case and support fast charging via USB Type-C port. The earphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Apple Siri and support touch control.

boAt Airdopes 281

The boAt Airdopes 281 TWS earphones are currently priced at Rs. 1,799 on Amazon and feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and an operating range of up to 10m. The earphones also provide 14 hours of battery with the charging case, and they come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The TWS earphones by boAt do not have any additional sale deals on Amazon.

OnePlus Buds

The OnePlus Buds are currently listed at Rs. 4,990 (price unchanged); however, customers can avail the no-cost EMI option with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or an additional discount of 10 percent with an HDFC debit and credit card. Moreover, users will get up to Rs. 250 cash via Amazon Pay Later and Prime and non-Prime members can enjoy up to five percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card as well. Features on the OnePlus Buds include 13.4mm dynamic drivers, fast charging via USB Type-C port, and environmental noise cancelling.

Oppo Enco W31

The Oppo Enco W31 TWS earphones price has been dropped from Rs. 3,499 to Rs. 2,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can also enjoy cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or an additional discount of 10 percent with an HDFC debit and credit card. The Oppo earphones have two high-sensitive microphones on each side and are equipped with two distinct audio modes: bass mode and balanced mode. They offer 15 hours of battery with the charging case.

Oppo Enco W51

Unlike the Oppo Enco W31, the Enco W51 TWS earphones offer 24 hours of battery and have an IP54 rating for water resistance. The earphones are retailing at Rs. 4,449 (MRP Rs. 6,999) with offers like no-cost EMI with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and discounts with HDFC credit and debit cards. Customers purchasing the earphones through the Amazon Pay Later will get a cashback of up to Rs. 250.

Jabra Elite 65t

The premium Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones are getting a massive discount and are currently selling at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery and are customisable with the Jabra Sound+ app. They also pack four microphones to provide clear audio during phone calls. The earphones sale deals include no-cost EMI with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and 10 percent off with HDFC bank.

Crossbeats Pebble 2020

The Crossbeats Pebble TWS earphones during the Amazon sale are sold at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The TWS earphones by Crossbeats can deliver up to 24 hours of battery with the charging case and support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. Other features include voice assistance support, touch controls and punchy bass. Its sale deals are the same as the Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones.

JBL C105TWS

The JBL C105TWS look similar to the Crossbeats Pebble, and the TWS earphones offer 17 hours of battery with the charging case. The earbuds feature 5.8mm dynamic drivers and the company claims that JBL C105TWS can deliver punchy bass. During the Amazon sale, customers can purchase the earbuds for Rs. 3,498 (MRP Rs. 7,999) along with offers such as no-cost as well as standard EMI option. Likewise, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail cashback at the time of purchase.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo are offered in single black colour that can deliver up to 24 hours of battery with the charging case. Other features include rapid charging support, an IP55 rating, touch controls, and more. Customers can purchase the earbuds for Rs. 4,999 - Rs. 3,000 down from the original retail price. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail cashback and the earbuds have no-cost EMI option available.