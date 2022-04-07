Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India - April 2022 Edition

The true wireless earbuds market continues to get more competitive as smartphone makers are still ditching wired earphones from the package. Not only this, but some smartphone makers have also started removing the 3.5mm audio jack from their entry-level mid-budget phones to boost the sales of the in-house TWS earbuds. In India, customers will find a lot of options under Rs 5,000, but there are going to be some sacrifices. Earbuds that promise great audio quality may compromise on the build quality or vice versa.

In that case, finding reliable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 is not going to be an easy task. So we are creating a list to help you find the ‘right’ earbuds that offer good sound quality coupled with decent build, and satisfactory battery life.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Rs 4,999)

OnePlus made a comeback in the TWS segment with the OnePlus Buds Z2, which look similar to the old-gen model. The earbuds come with a long stem and pill-shaped case, and customers can choose between two colours. One of the key highlights of the Buds Z2 is the addition of ANC, and customers can choose between different ANC modes with the app. iPhone users can use the device, but most features work better with an Android smartphone. The company promises a battery life of 38 hours with the case.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Rs 3,249 on Flipkart)

The Realme Buds Air 2 still remain good earbuds to recommend for under Rs 5,000. The company will launch the next-gen Realme Buds Air 3 today, but we are yet to test the model. Similar to Buds Z2, we get active noise cancellation and large 10mm audio drivers for a better listening experience. The key features include up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case, dual-Mic Noise Cancellation for calls, and an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Sadly, the earbuds do not support custom EQ, and the glossy finish attracts fingerprint smudges.

Oppo Enco W51 (Rs 3,999 on Croma)

Another pair of earbuds that come with Active Noise Cancellation. iPhone users can also use the earbuds and tweak settings with the HeyMelody app on the App Store. Other notable features include Oppo’s Noise reduction technology, wireless charging, an IP54 rating for water resistance, and up to 24 hours of combined battery life. When it comes to cons, touch controls aren’t always reliable, and non-Oppo phones will have limitations in terms of audio and controls.

OPPO Enco Air 2 (Rs 1,999)

If you’re looking for earbuds under Rs 2,000, the Oppo Enco Air 2 are available with an introductory sale offer for a limited period. The earbuds work well with an iPhone and even a non-Oppo Android smartphone. The sound quality is mostly clear with decent amounts of bass. The build quality, on the other hand, is sub-standard, so ensure the buds are in the case if you aren’t using them. The earbuds promise 24 hours of listening time with the case, and there’s no ANC.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Jabra Elite Active 65t (Rs 4,999 on Reliance Digital)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are one of the oldest (on this list) but still reliable earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India. The earbuds come with an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance and promise up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. They even offer four MEMS microphones with a frequency range of 100Hz to 10KHz. Overall, the Jabra Elite Active 65t offer good sound quality and the app has a friendly UI. However, the earbuds may cause discomfort to some users with small ears after prolonged usage.

